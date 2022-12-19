A possible weapon in the photo was found to be a BB gun

PASO ROBLES — School Resource Officers (SROs) at Paso Robles Joint Unified School District investigated a cyberbullying incident that occurred last week at Winifred Pifer Elementary School.

School administrators were notified of a Snapchat bullying situation which included a photo of a possible weapon. According to SROs, they immediately followed up on the matter and found the weapon pictured was a BB gun and declared there was no threat made to any school or person.

Winifred Pifer Elementary School was notified of a Snapchat cyberbullying issue. Additionally, a picture was sent of a possible weapon. PRJUSD and the SROs collaborated on an effort to educate students and parents about the dangers of social media use and cyberbullying.

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...