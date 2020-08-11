On August 6, an investigation by members of the Sheriff’s Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) Team/Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit culminated in an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Millan Chaudhary.

21-year-old Millan Chaudhary Arrested

A cyber tip was received, and through an investigation, it was determined that Chaudhary, in the years before he attended Cal Poly and during his time on campus, had set up a video camera system in his bathroom. This video system was in place while Chaudhary was in the dorms at Cal Poly, a home off-campus in San Luis Obispo, and various locations in the San Francisco Bay area and Lake Tahoe.

The system would record unsuspecting women and some men in various states of undress while showering or going to the bathroom. Some of these victims were adults, and some were underage.

On February 20, 2020, a search warrant was served at the home Chaudhary was renting in San Luis Obispo. Working in conjunction with Detectives at Cal Poly, investigators seized a phone and computers which contained images of child pornography. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Chaudhary was taking still images of the videos he had taken and then distributing those images over the internet.

An arrest warrant was issued on August 6. Chaudhary surrendered to authorities on August 7. He posted bail of $600,000 and was released.

Chaudhary was arrested on 17 felony counts of exhibiting a minor in pornography, one felony count of possession of material depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct, one felony count of eavesdropping, and 21 misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy.

It’s believed there are 24 victims in all. All of the incidents involving minor victims occurred outside San Luis Obispo County. It’s believed the videos taken in San Luis Obispo County were recorded during a one year period from February 2019 to February 2020.

If you may have been a victim and have not been contacted by law enforcement or know someone who was a victim, please contact Detectives in the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit at 805-781-4500.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related