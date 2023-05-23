Police seek public assistance in locating armed and dangerous suspect Leonel Sanchez

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department responded to a robbery incident on Monday, May 15, at approximately 8:20 p.m. The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Alamo Creek, within the Dry Creek Apartment complex. According to a concerned caller, two armed men forced a family into an apartment and stole their personal belongings. Despite a swift response from law enforcement, both suspects managed to escape prior to the authorities’ arrival.

The subsequent investigation identified the alleged perpetrators as Leonel Herrejon Sanchez, 33, and Angel Chavez, 19, both of Paso Robles. Further inquiries led investigators to a local Walmart, where surveillance footage captured Chavez attempting to use one of the victims’ credit cards.

Taking significant strides in the case, a patrol officer apprehended Angel Chavez without any resistance on May 17 near the intersection of 28th and Park streets. Chavez was safely transported to the SLO County Jail and now faces four felony charges, including robbery (211 PC), kidnapping (207 PC), burglary (459 PC), and conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC).

The Paso Robles Police Department currently seeks the public’s assistance in locating Leonel Herrejon Sanchez, who is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding Sanchez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

Individuals who wish to provide anonymous tips can do so by calling Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” followed by their message to CRIMES (274637).

Angel Chavez Leonel Herrejon Sanchez

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...