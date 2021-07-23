“The Paso Robles City Library is the place to discover, to learn, and to grow, empowering our community to achieve its vision for the future.”

Try It! Tuesdays: Fleece Pillow Kit

Tuesday, Aug. 3, 4 p.m. on Facebook

This week we are making a quick and easy, no-sew pillow! Join Miss Melissa on Tuesday, Aug. 3, to learn how to make a knotted fleece pillow using super colorful, tie-dye rainbow fleece. Kits for our Aug. 3 class will be available starting Wednesday, Jul. 28, while supplies last.

Turtle Dance: A Music, Bubble, and Dance Party —All Ages! August 5, 11 a.m.

This is a special inclusive, neurodiverse event for children and teens of all abilities. Families will dance, sing along, and hear stories and songs about autism advocates who have had incredible success in their lives and careers. There will be bubbles, laughter, dancing, games, incredible visuals, and a story written and illustrated by Mr. Matt’s brother-in-law Tim who is on the Autism Spectrum. Kids will dance, sing, laugh, use their imaginations and connect with new friends. The show is crafted to be inclusive for all children, including children on the Autism Spectrum, and a great time for parents and caregivers! After registration, patrons will be emailed the link to participate in this program.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Try It! Tuesdays: Wind Chime Kit

Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 4 p.m. on Facebook

Join Miss Melissa on Tuesday, Aug. 10, to make your own wind chime. Stop by and pick up everything you need to craft one of these fun and musical chimes! Kits for our Aug. 10 class will be available starting Wednesday, Aug. 4, while supplies last.

African Bead Wrapped Bracelet Craft Class

Registration Deadline: Aug. 13 Zoom meetup: Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

Using simple seed beads and sewing techniques, create a bead-wrapped bracelet based on traditional African jewelry-making techniques. Space is limited. Registration with a library card is required for all participants by Aug. 13 to receive craft kit materials and information about the Zoom meetup. For ages 16+. The Paso Robles City Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program, “Color Your World,” is brought to you by the Paso Robles Library Foundation. For more information, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen at (805) 237-3870.

Paso Robles Library Book Group Reads: Purple Hibiscus by Ngozi Adichie

Zoom meetup: Wednesday, Aug. 18, 7 to 8 p.m.

Fifteen-year-old Kambili and her older brother, Jaja, lead a privileged life in Enugu, Nigeria. Still, as the country begins to fall apart under a military coup, they are sent to their aunt, where they discover a life beyond the confines of their father’s authority. The title is available in print and audio through the library and as an eBook or eAudiobook on the hoopla Digital platform. Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants to receive the ZOOM meetup information for 16+.

This project is supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

Este proyecto fue patrocinado en su totalidad o en parte por el Instituto de Servicios de Museos y Bibliotecas de los Estados Unidos bajo las disposiciones de la Ley de Servicios de Bibliotecas y Tecnología, administrada en California por el Bibliotecario Estatal.

Ongoing Children’s Library Programs

Pre-School Story Time with Miss Melissa is Now Outdoors and In Person!

Pre-registration required—Mondays at 10 a.m.

Read stories, sing songs, and get some wiggles out, then take a craft kit home and complete. In compliance with current public health guidelines, masks are required for everyone over the age of 2. Each family group in attendance will be assigned a physically distanced color mat, making it easy for everyone to stay healthy and have fun! Masks are required for anyone unvaccinated.

Try It! Tuesdays with Miss Melissa,

Tuesdays at 4 p.m. on Facebook

Popular children’s library program Try It! Tuesdays will be revamped for the summer with Grab & Go kits! Stop by the library to pick up a kit containing everything you will need to participate, then tune in to Facebook on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. to Try It! with Miss Melissa. It’s fast, it’s fun, and it’s free! Grab & Go kits will be available a week before the program while supplies last.

Animal Tales Story Time & Craft with Miss Frances

Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. on Facebook

Miss Frances is back with a story and craft activity for the grade-school group! Craft kits are available for pick up at the library the Monday before (while supplies last). Craft along with her on Wednesdays!

Mother Goose On the Loose with Miss Carrie

Thursdays at 9 a.m. on Facebook

On Thursday mornings, Miss Carrie entertains the very young ones with Mother Goose on the Loose! Clear a space on the floor and get ready to have some fun with songs, rhymes, and movements designed to encourage pre-literacy skills.

Toddler Story Time & Craft with Miss Cappy

Fridays at 10 a.m. on Facebook

Miss Cappy is back with Toddler Story Time on Fridays! Join her for a story or two and a simple craft activity. Craft kits will be available for pick up from the library the Wednesday before (while supplies last). Craft-along with her on Fridays!

