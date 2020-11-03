SAN LUIS OBISPO — A sixth inmate at the San Luis Obispo County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday, Nov. 2.

The inmate was asymptomatic and was tested on Oct. 29 as part of County Jail protocols. The test came back positive on Oct. 31 and the inmate was immediately isolated. Inmates who may have been exposed have been placed in quarantine.

The total number of SLO County Jail inmates who have been infected with COVID-19 is now six. This is the first case of an inmate testing positive since Sept. 29.

A total of eight Sheriff’s Deputies have tested positive for the virus — three patrol deputies and five correctional deputies. During August and September, two Correctional Deputies tested positive for the virus, but they were not working during their contagious period, and so no one at the Jail was exposed. These cases were reported to Public Health, counted in the County case numbers, and provided to the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC), the governing body for County Jails in California.

The Jail reports cases in inmates and staff to the BSCC weekly; the data dashboard is available to the public at www.bscc.ca.gov/covid-19-data-dashboard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related