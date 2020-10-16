COUNTY — San Luis Obispo County is again asking for the public’s help as it has re-launched its fabric face mask drive. Donations can be dropped off at several locations in the County.
San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials stated that masks would be distributed at local food pick-up sites, in COVID-19 prevention kits, and to residents who can’t easily make or purchase one.
Mask donations will be collected through Nov. 20 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at the following locations:
- 201 Cayucos Dr., Cayucos
- 2099 10th St., Los Osos
- 450 Pioneer Ave., Nipomo
- 1681 Front St., Oceano
- 4671 Broad St., San Luis Obispo
- 635 North Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo
- 356 N. Main St., Templeton
For more information regarding the mask drive, visit the County’s website.