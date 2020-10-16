COUNTY — San Luis Obispo County is again asking for the public’s help as it has re-launched its fabric face mask drive. Donations can be dropped off at several locations in the County.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials stated that masks would be distributed at local food pick-up sites, in COVID-19 prevention kits, and to residents who can’t easily make or purchase one.

Mask donations will be collected through Nov. 20 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at the following locations:

201 Cayucos Dr., Cayucos

2099 10th St., Los Osos

450 Pioneer Ave., Nipomo

1681 Front St., Oceano

4671 Broad St., San Luis Obispo

635 North Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo

356 N. Main St., Templeton

For more information regarding the mask drive, visit the County’s website.

