County reports 144 new cases over past three days

SAN LUIS OBISPO — One-fourth of San Luis Obispo County’s total COVID-19 cases have been in Paso Robles, according to county health officials.

The County reported 144 new cases over the past three days bringing its countywide total to 1,644 with 411 of those in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles added 37 new cases over the past three days and continues to lead the County in total cases. San Luis Obispo has the second-highest total with 234, followed by Nipomo with 230 and Atascadero with 187.

North County communities accounted for 65 of the 144 new COVID-19 cases reported in the County. Atascadero’s total jumped by 22.

The County’s hospitalization total was 15, with four in intensive care on Monday. County health officials have said from the beginning that these numbers are crucial to determining their actions.

Although the County has seen its total cases increase by 1,000 since July 1, its hospital and ICU numbers have remained relatively stable, hovering between 10 and 14 for most of the month.

The County reported its ninth COVID-19 death on Sunday, the eighth of the month.

There are 426 currently active COVID-19 cases in SLO County, with 411 recovering at home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related