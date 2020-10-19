SLO County adds 64 cases over weekend to pass 4,000

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Paso Robles surpassed 1,000 total COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Paso Robles saw its county-leading total increase by 28 since Friday and stands at 1,003 as of Monday. Six new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, 20 on Sunday and two on Monday.

SLO County reported 64 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days — 20 on Saturday, 39 on Sunday and five on Monday — and is at 4,049 as of Monday with 3,832 recovered. Current hospitalizations were at two, with none in intensive care.

Atascadero did not have any new cases reported over the weekend. Its total was 394 as of Monday, third highest in the county behind the City of San Luis Obispo at 769.

