Today, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) issued the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s modified public health criteria for reopening:

“Today’s announcement is a major victory for the people of the Central Coast. We’ve been pushing for regional variance to the statewide ‘Safer-At-Home’ order since April 20 in order to implement a science-based, phased reopening of the local economy. San Luis Obispo County had flattened the curve and augmented its local hospital capacity with a 931-bed Alternative Care Site – we’ve been ready for nearly a month.

“The Governor’s original criteria provided no hope to millions of Californians. Public health officials called it ‘unreasonable’ and ‘insurmountable,’ while an L.A. Times analysis showed that 95 percent of Californians live in counties that could not meet the original criteria. It was past time to give counties the ability to start a phased reopening under the direction and guidance of their own local public health officials.

“Today is a day of hope and renewal. We will begin the work of safely reopening – guided by science – and protecting our vulnerable populations. We have asked our residents to make incredible sacrifices over the past two months. They have risen to the challenge at enormous personal cost. Now we can begin to rebuild our lives and our communities under our own control. And together we will rebuild.”

UPDATE: State criteria changes; County to re-attest for Stage 2 readiness.

