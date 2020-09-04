SAN LUIS OBISPO — Two new COVID-19 testing clinics are coming to San Luis Obispo County next week, offering COVID-19 viral tests free of charge by appointment only.

The SLO County Public Health Department is opening the new clinics at the South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande and the Veterans Memorial Building in Morro Bay starting Tuesday, Sept. 8. Another clinic is also still operating at the Veterans Memorial Building in San Luis Obispo. The public health testing clinics in Grover Beach and Nipomo are both closing this week due to low turnout.

“Test results are coming back faster and there are many more appointments opportunities available than before,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “If you have symptoms or think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 in the past week, make an appointment to get tested. As you await your test results, keep your community safe by staying home.”

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of reported symptoms from mild to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Possible symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The County is contracting with OptumServe to provide this service to the community by appointment only. There is no co-pay, but medical insurance will be billed. There is no charge for those without medical insurance. Make an appointment at EmergencySLO.org/testing.

