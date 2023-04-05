The district demonstrated the completion of essential governance transparency requirements

SAN MIGUEL — The San Miguel Community Services District received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence by the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance.

“This award is a testament to San Miguel Community Services District’s commitment to open government,” said General Manager Kelly Dodds. “Our staff is to be commended for their contributions that empower the public with information and facilitate engagement and oversight.”

To receive the award, San Miguel Community Services District demonstrated the completion of essential governance transparency requirements, including conducting ethics training for all board members, properly conducting open and public meetings, and filing financial transactions and compensation reports to the state controller in a timely manner.

SDLF is an independent, nonprofit organization formed to promote good governance and best practices among California’s special districts through certification, accreditation, and other recognition programs.

