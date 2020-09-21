SAN LUIS OBISPO — SLO Safe Ride is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with 10% off wine tours until the end of October, the tenth month of the year.

For those interested in celebrating with SLO Safe Ride and saving 10%, they can use the referral code CELEBRATE10. This deal includes wine tours in SLO Safe Ride’s fleet of luxury vehicles, including the Chrysler Sedan, LandJet Mercedes Sprinter, Stretch Limousine, Limousine Bus and Newport Luxury Coach.

“SLO Safe Ride started with a few vehicles and one goal, to ensure the community we loved had safe and reliable transportation,” said Noah Raynor, co-owner of SLO Safe Ride. “Trevor Freeman, Mike Linn, and I founded SLO SLO Safe Ride in 2010, all three of us were San Luis Obispo locals, and two of us went two Cal Poly. Ten years have passed from that first day and it’s been an incredible ride. Thanks to the overwhelming support from residents, local businesses and visitors, we’ve expanded our fleet to over 20 vehicles. To this day, our community continues to serve as our inspiration and motivation for doing what we do. When we’re serving our community, the good times keep rolling. I hope you’ll join us in celebrating our 10-year anniversary.”

SLO Safe Ride looks forward to many more years of service to the San Luis Obispo County community. They will continue to partner with local businesses to promote a culture of sharing and support. They will also continue to look for additional ways to help the community.

SLO Safe Ride encourages organizations and local leaders to reach out if there is a way they can help support them.

For more information about SLO Safe Ride’s anniversary celebration, contact Linn at 805-620-7233 or Info@SLOSafeRide.com.

SLO Safe Ride SLO Safe Ride is a ground transportation operator servicing the Central Coast. They specialize in weddings, wine tours and luxury charters.

