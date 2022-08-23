The Mayor of Paso Robles and Paso Robles Senior Center Coordinator Attend

PASO ROBLES — Last year The Oaks at Paso Robles opened during the Covid pandemic without an official Grand Opening celebration. A year later, they hosted an opening event with an honorary ribbon-cutting which took place a week ago.

Privately-owned, La Jolla-based Westmont Living has more than 20 years of experience offering exceptional care to seniors with three communities in California’s Central Coast; The Oaks in Paso Robles, The Oaks at Nipomo and Mariposa at Ellwood Shores in Goleta. Westmont Living offers proprietary Live Your Way® programs focused on the seven dimensions of wellness.

Westmont at Paso Robles is located on 526 South River Road, Paso Robles CA 93446. Call 805-239-5851 for more information or visit, oaksatpasorobles.com.

Feature Image: From left: Resident Services Coordinator Maria Middleton; Culinary Services Director Chef Ricky Gonzales; Lifestyle Director Julie Tacker; Office Director Ruth Fedor; Paso Robles Senior Center Coordinator Micki Wright; Mayor of Paso Robles Steve Martin; Westmont Living Vice President of Operations Dee Navarro; Community Relations Director Erika Hampe; Paso Robles Executive Director Carl Meyer; Nicole Pazdan of Elder Placement Professionals; and Regional Director of Sales and Marketing Erik Erwin.

