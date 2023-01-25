Residents effected by recent storms can access the discounts though Feb. 28

PASO ROBLES — Central Coast Moving & Storage Company is offering discounts on storage and moving services through Feb. 28, for San Luis Obispo residents affected by the recent storms. Offers include one free month of storage, 50 percent off 16×20 feet mobile storage container deliveries, free boxes, and $200 off of all moving services.

Central Coast Moving & Storage Company Owner Austin Yarborough said, “As a local business, our goal is to continually support our community. I always loved the quote by Guy Kawasaki, ‘Make meaning before making money. Entrepreneurs should focus on making their product or service mean something beyond the sum of its components.’ So many people in SLO County were affected by the recent weather. We want to help them in their recovery efforts.”

Yarborough, who was born and raised in North County, wants to help the community he loves.

“If you need extra help for moving and packing, contact us,” he said. “Central Coast Moving and Storage is here to extend a helping hand. Please share this article with anyone who may need help our team’s help. We’re a local business making bold moves.”

To inquire about mobile storage availability, call (805) 600-8979 or submit information at centralcoastmoving.com.

This offer is valid until Feb. 28 and is available to all flood or water damage victims located in San Luis Obispo County.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...