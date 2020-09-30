Strategic addition enhances Mesa’s ability to provide vineyard financial services to clients

TEMPLETON — Mesa Vineyard Management, a West Coast leader in sustainable farming and winegrowing techniques, recently announced the hiring of Matt Andrus, CPA, as its new Chief Financial Officer. This strategic expansion of its executive leadership team furthers the company’s ability to meet client operational and financial needs.

Matt Andrus

“We’re pleased to have Matt join our Executive Management team. His global and local financial experience is unique, especially for a Central Coast grower,” said Dana Merrill, Mesa Vineyard Management president. “We’ve supported clients throughout the West Coast with the highest level of winegrowing and farming innovation for the last 30 years and will continue to offer the same quality financial support.”

Matt is a Paso Robles native and brings nearly 20 years of finance experience to this newly created role at Mesa Vineyard Management. After studying business at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, Matt earned his CPA license while working at Hayashi Wayland in the Salinas Valley and received a master’s degree from the University of San Francisco. Most recently, Matt was Controller with Levi Strauss & Co., overseeing all financial operations for the Americas region from Canada to Chile. Previously, Matt served in a variety of Controller roles with the Oakland Raiders, Pac-12 Conference and Pac-12 Networks.

Mesa Vineyard Management (www.mesavineyard.com) was founded in 1989 to offer premium vineyard management services for Robert Mondavi Winery. Today, Mesa Vineyard Management is the leading end-to-end grower delivering year-round management and construction services for the highest quality grape growing, winemaking and sustainable farming techniques. Mesa Vineyard Management serves clients in San Benito, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on the Central Coast of California and in the Willamette and Umpqua Valleys of Oregon. It is a founding member of the Central Coast Vineyard Team, a nonprofit promoting sustainable winegrowing among local growers and wineries since 1994. Mesa Vineyard Management has been serving clients for more than 30 years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related