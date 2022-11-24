The farm will be open for Christmas trees on Friday, Nov. 25

PASO ROBLES — Starting Friday, Nov. 25 Jack Creek Farms located on Highway 46 West will be offering a new experience for families — they will officially be opening their Christmas Tree Farm to the public.

Since the late 1950s, Jack Creek Farms has been a family tradition for many as they search for their perfect pumpkin come every October. For the last few years, Becky Barlogio-Sumpter and her family have been working on their latest project, a cut-your-own Christmas Tree farm.

Becky and her family secretly introduced their Christmas trees last year, selling 27 trees that were grown right there on the farm. Now they are ready to formally welcome the community to come to the farm for hot cider, trees, and memories.

Talking about their first season with the Christmas Trees, Becky says, “We had no idea what to expect, so we were thrilled there was any interest at all.”

Growing on the farm are Monterey Pine and Monterey Cypress trees that Becky has learned to trim and shape herself with some help from the Holloway family of the Holloway Christmas Tree Farm in Nipomo and the Calloway family behind Brookshire Farms in San Luis Obispo.

Between growing the trees from saplings to shaping them, the trees have been a new adventure and challenge for Becky. But with help from the whole family, the Barlogios are expecting to have close to 80 trees ready for families this year.

“I am happy with the crop this year,” Becky shared of their growing and thriving tree plot.

Being the last remaining original family to settle the area between Highway 101 and Old Creek Road, the Barlogios make it their mission to bring back old school tradition. So naturally, the Jack Creek Farm Christmas tree farm will be a “cut your own” experience.

Starting after the day after Thanksgiving, Jack Creek Farms turns into Christmas town with a mailbox dedicated to letters for the North Pole, hot cider, and gifts for everyone on your list — gift wrapping included.

“We do our best to have a little something for everybody,” Becky explained. “We want to be a one-stop spot.”

Inside the Jack Creek General Store, the Barlogios carry unique and local goods from Leo Leo Gelato, homemade taffy from Mehlenbachers Taffy in Paso Robles, Chaparral Gardens Vinegar, honey from Hawaii, delicate chocolates, and more.

You can start sending letters to Santa from the Jack Creek Farms North Pole Mailbox on Friday, November 25, through Monday, December 19. Santa will send his elves regularly to pick up his official mail.

Just bring your letter to the farmstand, and someone will give you a special “North Pole Express” stamp and a candy cane to send it on its way. You can even print out a special letter to Santa template from jackcreekfarms.com to make your letter extra special.

Keeping the legacy built before them, the Barlogios are always looking for new ways to expand the farm and educate people on how food is grown.

Jack Creek Farm has been an October family tradition for over 60 years. Now, the Barlogio family welcomes you to create a new family tradition with them for generations to come.

Find the full story on Jack Creek’s Christmas Tree Farm in the December issue of Paso Magazine.

Find more information on Jack Creek Farms here, jackcreekfarms.com.

