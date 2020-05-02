From “Essential Businesses” to just plain community supporters, the advertisers in Paso Robles and Colony magazines make our community what it is, and through the good and challenging times are there to provide goods, services, and expertise to North SLO County residents and business community.

Covering the greater Paso Robles and Atascadero areas, the magazines mail out to 45,000 addresses in the North SLO County, all thanks to our amazing advertising supporters. Because of them, we deliver news and information about the events, nonprofits, people, community and businesses the community needs.

About American Riviera Bank:

American Riviera Bank opened for business on July 18, 2006 in Santa Barbara, California with the support of approximately 400 local shareholders. The Bank is a full service community bank, focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers in our community. The Bank has five full-service branches, located downtown in Santa Barbara, the upper village of Montecito, near the Calle Real Shopping Center in Goleta, in downtown San Luis Obispo and downtown Paso Robles. In addition, the Bank has Residential Lending and Commercial Lending offices in Downtown Santa Barbara, and a Loan Production Office in San Luis Obispo.

