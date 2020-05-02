From “Essential Businesses” to just plain community supporters, the advertisers in Paso Robles and Colony magazines make our community what it is, and through the good and challenging times are there to provide goods, services, and expertise to North SLO County residents and business community.

About A.M. Sun Solar:

A.M. SUN SOLAR RANKS NO. 2433 ON 2019 INC. 5000

For the fourth year in a row, Paso Robles solar company is the fastest growing on 2019 Inc. 5000 list

For the 4th Year in a Row, A.M. Sun Solar Appears on the Inc. 5000,

Ranking No. 2433 with a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 164%.

This Makes Them the 2nd Fastest Growing Company on the Central Coast for 2019.

Paso Robles Solar Energy company A.M. Sun Solar is No. 2433 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the #1 solar energy company in San Luis Obispo County, and is among the top 50 solar energy companies in the nation for growth. A.M. Sun Solar appears on the list for the fourth year in a row, joining a mere one in thirteen companies have made the list 4 times.

“Our customers and incredible team are the ones to thank for this success.” Said Cory Howe, CEO of A.M. Sun Solar. “We’re honored that our customers choose us for their solar energy system needs, and our team makes sure that process is outstanding from the first phone call to when we switch on their solar.”

