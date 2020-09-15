Join ‘Invest in Her’ on Sept. 24, for broadcast of virtual event

SAN LUIS OBISPO ― The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County’s (CFSLOCO) Women’s Legacy Fund (WLF) will host their 18th annual event on Sept. 24, in a new virtual format bringing the community together to “Invest in Her.” The Women’s Legacy Fund focuses on empowering women and young girls by promoting mental wellness, health, safety and future security. As the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected women, these areas of support are more important than ever.

Due to this iconic San Luis Obispo County program’s ongoing success, the Women’s Legacy Fund awarded $56,500 in grants this year to four local programs, marking a half-million dollars awarded since 2004. These partner organizations work diligently to empower women and girls in our county:$20,000 to Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) — The grant will be used directly for their CALM (Cultivating Awareness, Living Mindfully) Project to fund a small-group health coaching curriculum to teach young women at Nipomo High School strategies for overcoming adversity and building resiliency.

$20,000 to RISE — RISE will use the funds received for their Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence Counseling Program to provide survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault and their loved ones in SLO County with no-cost individual and group therapy offered in both English and Spanish.

$11,500 to SLO Noor Foundation — The SLO Noor Foundation will utilize their grant to promote women’s health and preventive care for uninsured Latinas in San Luis Obispo County by increasing the awareness, availability and capacity of diagnostic and treatment services that accommodate their mostly Hispanic and low-income female patient population.

$5,000 to Aspire Academy — Aspire Academy is a four-day leadership camp providing high school-aged girls the opportunity to experience firefighting, emergency operations techniques and law enforcement operations while connecting with women currently in these professions, as well as other women working in non-traditional roles.

“While COVID-19 has affected the traditional model of the Women’s Legacy Fund Luncheon, we believe it is now even more important to focus on the disproportionate role the pandemic has played in restricting the advancement of women as they step up to fill voids in our currently socially-distanced society,” said Heidi McPherson, CEO of The Community Foundation. “This year’s event will pivot to a virtual format allowing us to increase accessibility and continue the critical work of supporting women and girls in SLO County.”

Registration for the “Invest in Her” virtual event is free, but donations are greatly appreciated and crucial to supporting the work of the organizations and programs that receive funds. To register, visit www.cfsloco.org/womens-legacy-fund. For additional information, contact Erin McCall, The Community Foundation’s Communications and Program Associate, at erin@cfsloco.org or 805-543-2323.

