SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Wine 4 Paws was back for its 14th year on April 9 and 10. With over 75 wineries and businesses participating, it’s estimated that more than $60,000 was raised for Woods Humane Society over the weekend, though final numbers won’t be available until next month.

Trooper, a recent Woods rescue, sits next to a donation bucket at Four Lanterns Winery in Paso Robles. Contributed Photo

“It was another terrific Wine 4 Paws Weekend. In addition to everyone donating at least 10 percent of sales, I am amazed every year with the enthusiasm and creativity to raise additional money, as well as our loyal supporters who head out to help the cause,” said Wine 4 Paws event organizer, Sarah Tomasetti. “Woods does so much for our community, and it was fantastic to see everyone out having a wonderful time for a great cause. Thank you to EVERYONE who helped us raise money for Woods Humane Society.”

Along with the wineries that have participated in Wine 4 Paws over the years, a handful of new establishments donated a percentage of their proceeds to Woods.

“Alta Colina, Ranchero Cellars, Sixmilebridge, Windward Vineyard, RagTag Wine Co; Rails Nap, Rasmussen Vineyards, Field Recordings, Dresser Wine,” Tomasetti said, listing the new businesses involved.

Sarah Tomasetti, Wine 4 Paws event organizer, is shown with a friend at Alta Colina Vineyard & Winery in Paso Robles. Contributed Photo

It was a busy weekend for all participating wineries, restaurants, and olive oil creators as locals and tourists alike made an appearance where they could drink and eat for a good cause. There were plenty of other festivities to enjoy as well.

“Events included special dinners and wine tastings, live music, fundraising match challenges, pet portraits, vineyard dog walks, raffles, special dog treats and bandanas, silent auctions, an animal fashion show, and more,” said Jamie Relth, Woods’ communications manager. “Some wineries also offered shipping deals for those who wanted to participate from home.”

Proceeds from the Wine 4 Paws weekend go directly to Woods Humane Society, who since their founding in 1955, have had a hand in saving and rehoming countless animals in the San Luis Obispo County.

Ginger the Dog hangs out with a human friend at Pelletiere Estate Vineyard & Winery in Paso Robles. Contributed Photo

“Woods Humane Society is a privately funded, non‐profit, animal sheltering and welfare organization that annually places more than 3,000 dogs and cats into loving homes,” Relth said. “All animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped prior to being placed for adoption. Woods spends an average of $800 to care for each animal and receives no tax funds to support its mission. Instead, it is supported by donations, grants, bequests, fundraising events, and fees for services, making fundraisers like Wine 4 Paws essential to carrying out our life-saving work.”

Relth said the event’s turnout and support is greatly appreciated.

“I’m always so moved by Wine 4 Paws because it unites so much of the community for one weekend of really generous, joyful giving due to a shared love for dogs and cats,” Relth said. “We are so fortunate to live in a place where people are so compassionate toward animals. Woods could not do what it does for so many homeless animals without this broad support from every corner of the county. We are truly grateful.”

