This year’s luncheon hosted founding board members Liz and Newlin Hastings

PASO ROBLES — Sweet Art Luncheon hosted by Studios on the Park returns to Paso Robles, this time to celebrate adventurers, founding board members, and champions of the arts, Liz and Newlin Hastings.

“This luncheon was a way to have a fundraiser but at the same time celebrate the people who have made such a big impact at studios,” said Sarah Ambrose, Executive Director at Studios.

Liz and Newlin Hastings

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, lovers of the arts met at this year’s venue, Terra Mia. This year’s theme revolves around adventure as the Hastings are big fans of the outdoors and everything it offers. Guests were instructed to dress ready for adventure. The Hastings are founding board members who helped founder Anne Laddon with the studio’s building as Newlon works in reality.

Honorees for the fundraiser are usually those who helped create the studio. The event acts as a way people can give money to the studio and their programs but also in honor of who they are celebrating. Plus, it gives everyone a reason to dress up and have fun!

In previous years, the fundraiser was held at the studio on Pine Street in Downtown Paso Robles. But to keep a safer environment, owners of Terra Mia offered their venue for more open space. The last Sweet Art Luncheon was held in 2020, just weeks before the COVID pandemic shutdowns. The studio was unable to have its annual fundraiser in 2021 because of continuing COVID-related restrictions.

Proceeds raised at the Sweet Art Luncheon go to keeping the studio open and functioning and also to their Kids Art Smart Program for local youth. The studio has served over 100,000 students and visitors every year through our Kids Art Smart and Community Arts Access programs, free of charge. They have studied and created works of art in mediums such as marbilizing, sumi-e resist painting, watercolor, collage, sculpting, ceramics, and printmaking.

Ambrose says the program is, “Our way to give free art lessons to children throughout North County—a lot of these students may not have access to things like this, so its a lot of fun to be able to share the love of art with these kids.”

Studios on the Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts. The studio was founded by Anne Laddon, a professional artist and 25 year resident of Paso Robles.

Laddon saw many artists leave Paso Robles for its lack of artistic community. In 2007 she leased the old Pioneer Auto Parts shop on Pine Street. Laddon gathered some close friends and advisors to form the founding Board of Directors, and together they rolled up their sleeves and got to work. Soon, Studios on the Park was born.

For more information on Studios on the Park, visit: studiosonthepark.org

All photos were taken by Deb Hofstetter at Central Coast Professional Photography.

