I just finished another Zoom meeting, and I have to keep telling myself that this is like a “continuing education” course, and I will someday graduate. Each time I attend one, I learn something!

Today I was on the agenda to give a report, and I needed to “unmute” to be heard. Since I was using John’s laptop computer, it was new to me. Oh man, just knowing that 45 people were sitting at their computers at home waiting for Barbie to “unmute” was nerve-racking! I finally found the right button to click, and away we went — another test passed toward my “Zoom” degree.

I have mentioned before that our nonprofits have found it necessary to become creative with the events that they’ve done in the past, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

As a former member of the Women’s Legacy Fund — a fund of The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, I well remember this next event. We filled the Madonna Event Center with over 500 women and men who gathered to attend the Annual Women’s Legacy Fund Luncheon honoring the Grant Recipients, for that year, focusing on Empowering Girls.

This year, because of COVID-19, please join the committee as they invite you to enjoy “Invest in HER,” an online broadcast (event), from the comfort of your home. This will take place on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 5-6 p.m. You must register for this event in order to receive the digital login information one week before the event.

Mistresses of Ceremonies will be Linda Reitner and Missy Reitner-Cameron. Speakers at the event will include Jane Sinton, Women’s Legacy Fund Founder, Jill Bolster-White, Transitions-Mental Health Association, Bob Wacker, Waker Wealth Partners, Heidi McPherson, The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, and 2019 Grantee Partners and Beneficiaries.

You will learn how WLF grants impacted girls across the county last year as well as what’s in store for 2020 grant recipients in addition to learning about the biggest challenges for women and girls in SLO County.

You can show your support of WLF by sharing this information with your friends and family so they can tune in to the broadcast as well. Be sure to register by Sept. 18.

For more information, call 805-543-2323 or visit info@cfsloco.org.

Now, for something fun to serve, purchase some of those crunchy waffle cups they use at the ice cream shops and make these Cheesecake Waffle Cups.

Cheesecake Waffle Cups

Ingredients:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1/3 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 waffle cups

1 cup cherry pie filling

Directions:

In a small bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Gradually beat in the milk until smooth. Stir in lemon juice and vanilla. Spoon about 1/3 cup into each waffle cup; top with 2 tablespoons pie filling. Repeat layers.

Note: Try Blueberry pie filling as an alternative.

Like Strawberry Shortcake? Try this different version of a shortcake.

Citrus Shortcake

Ingredients:

1 cup (8 ounces) lemon yogurt

1 cup whipped topping

4 individual round sponge cakes (sold for Strawberry Shortcake)

¼ cup of orange juice

2 -2/3 cups sliced fresh strawberries

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine the yogurt and whipped topping. Place sponge cakes on dessert plates; drizzle with orange juice. Spread with half of the yogurt mixture. Top with strawberries and remaining yogurt mixture.

Note: Consider adding a few of Trader Joe’s frozen pineapple tidbits on the plate, or frozen blueberries that have been rolled in sugar before freezing. Little additions add to the color and “coolness” of the dessert. Be creative!

Cheers!

