For nearly two years, this community has been hounded by the health orders. Research available before the orders went into effect told us 1.) neither lockdowns nor face masks will stop the spread of a virus, 2.) following the mandates will leave a local and national economy in ruins, 3.) following the mandates will harm our most vulnerable — children, the sick, and the elderly.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Allan Stevo

Do you know who wasn’t following the science? Anyone who complied.

In the face of this evil, local elected leaders complied. In the face of this evil, many brave local, unelected leaders refused to comply. Pastors kept the church open, businesses refused to enforce the face mask, day cares made themselves into havens of normalcy in a strange, strange world, and many local parents continued to do what they had long done — protect their children at all cost, protect their homes at all cost.

That tells me the wrong people are the elected officials. The full time home school mom of six who was using the term “scam-demic” in 2020 is more in touch with reality than the elected officials in February 2022 who are greedily hanging on to the health mandates and the many new powers it promises them.

I am not saying people didn’t get sick and die these last two years, but what I am saying is that the worst part of the last two years was not a virus, but it was the heavy-handed, harmful, unsafe, ineffective government solutions they scammed so many into accepting.

The mandates do not just have to be taken removed, the officials who enforced them need to be removed. Accountability must be had from the lowest official in this country who enforced this nonsense, all the way to the top.

In Paso Robles, in San Luis Obispo County, and in California, that starts this Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

The Paso School Board will meet to decide 1.) the fate of the mask mandate, 2.) the fate of students who protest the mandate, and 3.) the fate of board members and staff who illegally blocked the mandate from being heard by the board.

If accountability is not had and the same people remain in power, it will be only a matter of time before they use the next crisis to take even more power for themselves.

Tuesday, that will be on full display, but there is a specific reason why that being on full display is so good for the whole family to see firsthand.

The schools have effectively stopped teaching civics (a class which empowers the individual citizen) and have moved onto ethnic studies, and other CRT-style grievance study classes (a class which enfeebles the mind and corrupts the soul of the individual citizen). Given that, it has now fallen on parents to help their children learn to be a good citizen able to exercise his rights and to move his government to act justly.

Tuesday night promises to be the perfect demonstration of that.

And in case you missed the news, the high school’s Critical Race Theory instructor has been caught grading students on how well they wear their masks. (californiaglobe.com/articles/paso-robles-high-school-teachers-grading-students-based-on-face-mask-obedience/)

That’s right. The district that claims to be the most anti-CRT district in the country has a radical CRT instructor. AND the district that claims to be so anti-mask has their CRT instructor GRADING students based on their mask obedience.

On top of that, according to Transparent California, in the most recent year on record (2019), he made total pay of $89,985.66 and total pay and benefits of $115,368.99. (transparentcalifornia.com/salaries/2019/school-districts/san-luis-obispo/paso-robles-joint-unified/geoffrey-land/) That’s a six-figure pay day for teaching mind-numbing CRT nonsense to kids and bullying them into mask compliance. Is that really someone this district can afford to allow left alone with children? If someone has to teach ethnic studies, wouldn’t it be better for someone with a sense of ethics to do that — like a part time pastor — instead of Newsom’s local mask enforcement bully?

If it were an isolated incident, that might make sense, but at least 6 teachers were caught doing the exact same thing! (californiaglobe.com/articles/paso-robles-high-school-teachers-grading-students-based-on-face-mask-obedience/) When that happens, not only do teachers have to go, someone in the administration needs to be fired. Accountability demands no less.

Every board meeting has a public comments section for community members to share these concerns and more. But why wait? The board members email addresses are right here: carend@pasoschools.org, ccbausch@pasoschools.org, dkbaker@pasoschools.org, lgannon@pasoschools.org, tjgearhart@pasoschools.org, wftriggs@pasoschools.org, newilliams@pasoschools.org

Whether your child is 6, 16, or 60, Tuesday night promises to be a wonderful show of civic participation that the whole family can enjoy.

300 to 400 parents are expected to attend that night, countless students. The board has these important mask votes on the agenda. Once Paso’s mandates fall, other local mandates will fall, and Newsom will be left with no choice but to withdraw the statewide mandates.

Not only will Tuesday be a memorable night to witness, it is fixing to be a historical night.

Don’t let your family miss history in the making — Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Offices, 800 Niblick Road (across from the high school), Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 6 p.m.

