Paso Robles voters to choose new mayor, two council members

By Hayley Mattson · Thu Oct 15 2026

Eight candidates outline priorities for roads, housing, public safety and community amenities ahead of Nov. 3 election

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles voters will elect a mayor and two City Council members Nov. 3, choosing among eight candidates whose platforms address road repairs, housing, city spending and preserving the community’s character. William “Bill” Britton, Dr. Faith Frankel and Chris C. Rogalla are running for mayor. District 1 incumbent Kris Beal faces Linda C. “Pinky” George, while District 2 incumbent Chris Bausch faces Michael Massey and Robert “Bob” Simoni. Each position carries a four-year term. The mayor is elected citywide, while council members are elected by voters within their respective districts.

William “Bill” Britton (left to right) Dr. Faith Frankel, Chris Rogalla

William “Bill” Britton — Mayor

Britton brings a background in military service, technology and education. According to his campaign biography, he served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force as an electronic warfare officer, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He later held technology and cybersecurity leadership positions before joining Cal Poly as chief information officer and chief technologist.

Since 2020, Britton has volunteered with Paso Robles as an airport commissioner, spaceport adviser and member of the Digital Corridor and Spaceport Technology Park Working Group. His biography also describes work with the school district on strategic planning and career technical education.

His campaign priorities include repairing roads and infrastructure, supporting public safety, strengthening small businesses and expanding economic opportunities. bill4pasorobles.com

Dr. Faith Frankel — Mayor

Frankel’s campaign centers on her experience as a local physician and an approach to leadership that emphasizes listening, problem-solving and service to families.

“I’ve cared for Paso families as a doctor. Now I’m ready to help care for the future of our city,” she states on her campaign website.

Her priorities include road maintenance, public safety, support for small businesses and planning for growth alongside infrastructure needs. She also identifies parks, recreation and services for seniors, veterans and young families as important community investments.

Frankel’s platform calls for fiscal responsibility, accountability and clear communication with residents while protecting Paso Robles’ small-town character. vote.faithfrankel.com

Chris Rogalla — Mayor

Rogalla describes himself as a local business owner, husband and father seeking to keep the city focused on strong neighborhoods and dependable services.

“I’m running to help Paso Robles stay grounded in what matters,” he states in his campaign introduction.

His platform identifies three priorities: roads and infrastructure, children and families, and fiscal accountability. He calls for making infrastructure spending a priority and creating more activities, amenities and spaces for local families.

Rogalla also proposes examining spending and bureaucracy, measuring results and directing resources toward services residents experience in their daily lives. rogalla4mayor.com

Kris Beal — City Council District 1 Linda C. “Pinky” George — City Council District 1 Chris Bausch — City Council District 2 Michael Massey — City Council District 2 Robert “Bob” Simoni — City Council District 2

Kris Beal — City Council District 1

Beal, elected in 2024, is seeking another term representing District 1. On her campaign website, she describes growing up in Paso Robles, attending local schools, raising her son as a single mother and building her career in the community.

Her priorities include housing options for working families, parks and youth activities, pedestrian safety and a more diverse local economy.

Beal supports rentals, workforce housing and starter homes, along with opportunities for higher-wage, year-round employment. She also emphasizes helping residents understand city decisions and participate in local government.

“I want young people, working families, and longtime residents to have the opportunity to stay in the community they love,” she states. krisbeal.com

Linda C. “Pinky” George — City Council District 1

George’s campaign emphasizes community advocacy, residents’ participation in city decisions and government accountability.

“I believe Paso Robles is ready for a new chapter — one where every resident has a voice,” she states on her campaign website.

Her platform addresses road conditions, water costs, property rights and city spending. She proposes a “Paso Works” initiative focused on employment opportunities for people experiencing homelessness and advocates for a dedicated food truck area near Union Road and Highway 46.

George also identifies neighborhood traffic safety and District 1 road repairs as priorities. votepinky4paso2026.com

Chris Bausch — City Council District 2

Bausch’s official city biography describes experience owning and managing small businesses, working with business owners and serving on the Paso Robles school board before joining the council.

A District 2 resident since 1989, Bausch states that he and his wife raised five Paso Robles High School graduates.

His biography emphasizes keeping expenses within revenue, following budgets and providing responsive public services.

“I believe that the foundation to a successful City Council is built on trust and communication,” he states.

Bausch also emphasizes listening to residents and ensuring local voices are heard in decisions about the city’s future.

Michael Massey — City Council District 2

Michael Massey, a lifelong Paso Robles resident, is running on a platform focused on public safety, housing, infrastructure, local jobs and government accountability.

“I believe in transparent government, honest budgets, and showing up,” Massey states on his campaign website.

He proposes regular community office hours and plain-language budget updates to help residents follow city spending. His infrastructure priorities include road and sidewalk repairs, a publicly accessible capital improvement plan, and expanded athletic fields.

Massey also advocates competitive compensation to retain police officers and emergency coverage that keeps pace with growth. On housing, he proposes faster permitting, reduced taxes and fees for infill development, and incentives for accessory dwelling units. His economic priorities include supporting small businesses, workforce training and skilled trades. michaelforpaso.com

Robert “Bob” Simoni — City Council District 2

Simoni is campaigning under the message “Preserve What We Love, Provide What We Need,” with priorities centered on growth, roads, fiscal responsibility and open space.

His platform supports development where infrastructure can accommodate it, while cautioning against additional pressure on busy corridors such as the Niblick and Creston area.

Simoni identifies Niblick Road and Lana Street repairs as infrastructure priorities. He also pledges to work respectfully with council members and city employees, directing tax dollars toward infrastructure and services.

Preserving the Montebello Oaks meadows is another priority. Simoni’s campaign materials describe the area as a valued community space he wants to protect for future generations. bobsimoni4paso.com

Election information

The online voter-registration deadline is Oct. 19. After that date, late registration must be completed in person. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Additional voting information is available through the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office. slocounty.ca.gov