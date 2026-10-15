Nearly 11,000 ballots processed as SLO County begins tabulation

By Paso Robles Press · Thu Oct 15 2026

Elections officials invite public to observe operations ahead of Nov. 3 election

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Nearly 11,000 ballots had been received and processed as of Tuesday, Oct. 13, the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office reported Wednesday, as additional ballots continued arriving through drop boxes, the mail and voters visiting the Elections Office. The office also began operating its ballot tabulators Tuesday, marking the first use of the equipment during the current election cycle ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

With ballot processing underway, elections officials encouraged residents to visit the Elections Center and observe the work.

“The Elections Center is already buzzing ... come by and observe if you’re able,” the office said in its Oct. 14 update.

According to the announcement, the Elections Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will also offer Saturday hours on Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The county previously announced that the Oct. 31 opening will allow voters to cast a ballot, obtain a replacement ballot or observe ballot processing activities. An Atascadero satellite Elections Office is also scheduled to open Oct. 26, providing North County residents with another location for in-person election services.

Residents can find ballot drop box locations, polling places and election information through the county’s election website at SloVote.gov/November2026.