Today, we’re grateful for the people who make Paso Robles feel like home. The neighbors who check in on one another, the volunteers serving Thanksgiving dinner, and the folks who pull up another chair when someone needs a place at the table. We’re also grateful to you, our readers. Thank you for calling us with a story, sharing a photo, or stopping us downtown to tell us what’s happening in your part of town. It’s a privilege to tell the stories of this community and to be part of it. From all of us at the Paso Robles Press, we wish you and your loved ones a happy Thanksgiving.