More than 100 golfers participated in the seventh annual fundraiser at Hunter Ranch Golf Course

PASO ROBLES — More than 100 golfers gathered at Hunter Ranch Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 19, for the Paso Robles Police Officers Association’s seventh annual golf tournament, helping raise funds that will support youth programs, local organizations, and members of the police department and their families.

Paso Robles Police Sgt. and POA Treasurer Chris Hart said the tournament drew approximately 100 participants, with about 25 teams filling most of the available spots.

Although this year’s fundraising total was lower than in some previous years, Hart said the tournament continues to receive significant support from local businesses and community members.

“We're always looking for new sponsors or for people to get involved and donate to the event so that it can help us be successful,” he said.

The POA’s annual tournament is its largest fundraiser and provides money used throughout the year for a variety of community and officer-support efforts.

One of the organization’s major youth programs is its annual participation in the California Mid-State Fair Junior Livestock Auction. For the past five years, the POA has purchased an animal from a local 4-H or FFA exhibitor, while also providing add-on contributions to students who participate in its interview process.

The POA also supports local youth sports and school programs, including high school athletics and other teams.

“We do different things throughout the year where we sponsor different teams, like Bearcat Boosters,” Hart said.

Funds raised through the tournament also allow the POA to help individuals facing unexpected circumstances.

Hart said the organization has assisted officers and their families who are being affected by difficult circumstances.

The tournament also features silent auction items donated by local businesses and wineries. Hart said approximately 10 to 12 wineries typically contribute items, including tasting experiences, dinners and other events.

Local businesses have also provided donations and services for the tournament. Hart cited Walmart and Lowe’s Home Improvement among some of the businesses that contributed this year, with Lowe’s also providing its annual barbecue.

The POA said its community partnerships are an important part of keeping the fundraiser going.

For Hart, the tournament is intended to provide participants with an enjoyable day while raising money for the organization’s programs. This year’s tournament attracted players from outside the immediate area, including Santa Barbara and Monterey counties.

“I just want people to enjoy the day. And it's always a good event for that, and a lot of people give a lot of feedback every year that they just said this is one of the best tournaments [they have] been to,” Hart said.

The POA is already preparing for next year’s tournament, scheduled for Sept. 18, 2027. Hart said the organization is also accepting sponsorships and donations throughout the year.

Community members interested in supporting the POA can drop off a check at the Paso Robles Police Department’s front lobby. Hart said the organization is also seeking sponsors and donations to help cover tournament expenses, including food provided to golfers during the event.

“The community is so supportive and every year people get back to us and they never expected anything returned,” Hart said. "Some of these main sponsors are the same every single year. And if I don't contact them, they're contacting me ... that's one of the things that's always really cool about the community.”

To learn more about the Paso Robles Police Association, visit pasoroblespoa.com

Feature Image: Golfers playing in the Paso Robles Police Officer Association's golf tournament listen to Paso Robles Police Sgt. and POA Treasurer Chris Hart before teeing off Sept. 19 at Hunter's Ranch Golf Course. Photo Courtesy of Chris Hart