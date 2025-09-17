Project to add elevated bike and pedestrian path, bus stop upgrades, Salinas River Walk entry, and community-inspired design features, with plans for public art and service monument under review

PASO ROBLES — During the Tuesday, Sept. 16, meeting, City Council members were presented with an update to the Niblick Road Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvement Plan Project. These plans include an improved walking/bike path, remodeled bus stop, and a Salinas Riverwalk entrance, among other improvements throughout Niblick Road.

The Niblick Road Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvement Plan has been developed through a multi-year process of planning, funding, and community engagement. First approved by the City Council in July 2020, the project will maintain existing vehicle lanes while converting the westbound bicycle lane and sidewalk into a 10-foot-wide elevated path for bicycles and pedestrians. In 2022, the city secured a $13.9 million state grant, requiring a $3.4 million local match for a total cost of $17.3 million. Following public outreach efforts and open houses beginning in 2019, concept plans were shared in December 2024, and in early 2025 the Planning Commission and City Council adopted the project’s mitigated negative declaration. To refine the plan, the council formed an ad hoc committee of Planning Commissioners, who met three times in 2025 to recommend decorative design elements. These final elements were presented to the public at an open house on Aug. 13, 2025, ensuring community input guided the project’s design.

The final design elements include safety fence design and materials, light fixtures with banners, wall treatments, crosswalk materials, bus stop shelters, and landscaping. Special features were also incorporated to celebrate Paso Robles High School, along with improvements to open space areas connected to the project, such as the Salinas River Walk entry, a city-owned property west of Quarterhorse Lane, and the stormwater basin east of Appaloosa Drive.

More information on the plan, including posters shared at the August open house, can be found at prcity.com/849/Niblick-Corridor-Plan

Mayor Hamon asked staff if there was any way the city could in a monument dedicated to the city’s service organizations, most likely somewhere near the Spring Street and Niblick Road intersection. Staff responded that they do have some drafted plans for including the monument and can revisit those plans to make sure it is included.

Council then unanimously approved the Niblick Road Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvement Plan Project with the contingency to find funding to feature public art and the service organization dedication monument/sign.

The next Paso Robles City Council Meeting is scheduled for Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.

