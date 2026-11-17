Nationwide emergency alert test scheduled for today at 11:20 a.m.

By Paso Robles Press · Tue Nov 17 2026

Radio and television programming will be briefly interrupted; no action is required, and cellphone alerts are not included

A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System will briefly interrupt radio and television programming Tuesday, Nov. 17, at approximately 11:20 a.m. Pacific time. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct the test through participating radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers across the country.

The message will clearly identify the broadcast as a test and explain that no action is required by the public. Depending on the provider, the notification may be delivered through audio, on-screen text, or both. Normal programming will resume after the test concludes. Wireless Emergency Alerts sent to cellphones will not be included in this year’s exercise. Residents should not expect a test notification on their phones. NOAA Weather Radios also will not receive the test message, according to the National Weather Service.

The exercise will evaluate how effectively communications providers receive and relay a national emergency message. Federal law requires a nationwide test of public alert and warning capabilities at least once every three years, helping officials identify technical or operational problems before the system is needed during an actual emergency.

If conditions require postponement, the backup test date is Thursday, Dec. 3.