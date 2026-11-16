Mark Randall Fawcett faces up to 11 additional years in prison following jury verdict

SAN LUIS OBISPO — A San Luis Obispo County jury has convicted a California Men’s Colony inmate of threatening to go to a correctional officer’s home and shoot him, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. Mark Randall Fawcett, 40, was found guilty Nov. 12 of making criminal threats following a six-day trial in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 10 and faces up to 11 years in prison in addition to his current sentence.

According to prosecutors, the threat occurred Nov. 25, 2025, while the officer was performing his duties at the prison.

Fawcett looked at the officer and said, “I’m going to get a gun, come to your house, [Officer], shoot you in the gut, and bleed you like a pig,” according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The officer testified that Fawcett “went from calm to enraged” after making the threat. He told jurors the encounter stood apart from other threats he had received from inmates because it extended beyond the prison to his home and family.

The officer subsequently reviewed Fawcett’s prison records to assess whether he could carry out the threat, prosecutors said. He learned that Fawcett’s criminal history included stalking and threatening to kill a public official, that he had family in San Luis Obispo County, and that he was scheduled for parole by the end of 2026.

The officer feared for his safety and the safety of his family, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

In a separate phase of the trial, jurors found that Fawcett had a 2018 Merced County conviction for criminal threats that qualifies as both a strike under California’s Three Strikes law and a prior serious felony conviction. Jurors also found aggravating factors true.

“Our correctional officers do some of the hardest and most dangerous work in public service, and they deserve to go home to their families safe at the end of every shift,” District Attorney Dan Dow said.

“This defendant threatened to come to an officer’s home with a gun. No officer, and no officer’s family, should have to live in fear.”

Fawcett is currently serving a 12-year state prison sentence. According to prosecutors, his criminal history includes felony stalking and vandalism in 2014; criminal threats and threatening the life of a public official in 2018; and felony stalking with a prior stalking conviction and vandalism in 2021.

The maximum sentence in the new case consists of a three-year upper term for criminal threats, doubled to six years because of the prior strike, plus a five-year enhancement for the prior serious felony conviction, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 10 in Department 6 of San Luis Obispo County Superior Court before Judge Michael S. Frye.

The California Men’s Colony Investigative Services Unit investigated the case. Deputy District Attorney Gregory J. Devitt prosecuted it, and victim advocate Rebecca Stolper of the District Attorney’s Christopher G. Money Victim Witness Assistance Center supported the officer.