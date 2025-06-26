FARMstead ED’s fifth annual event showcased over 50 farms, kicked off with marketplace in Paso Robles

NORTH COUNTY — FARMstead ED wrapped up the 5th Annual Open Farm Days on June 20–22, offering a hands-on opportunity for locals and visitors to explore and engage with San Luis Obispo County’s vibrant agricultural community. The weekend-long event kicked off with the Farmers Marketplace, which was held in Paso Robles City Park on Friday, June 20.

“Friday night was absolutely magical — farmers, community partners, ticket holders, and even curious travelers all came together in the most organic and joyful way,” Hambly Farms Founder Gina Hambly told Paso Robles Press about the Farmers Marketplace event.

While the Central Coast has long been celebrated for its wines, Open Farm Days highlighted the area’s lesser-known but deeply rooted farming heritage. Once dominated by grain fields, almond orchards, and cattle ranches, the region now supports a wide variety of sustainable agriculture and artisan producers. The event celebrated this legacy while offering unique, educational, and family-friendly experiences.

The annual event welcomed guests to tour more than 50 participating farms, artisans, and purveyors across the county. With the latest SLO County Farm Trail map in hand, attendees created their own custom itineraries and experienced the region’s diverse agricultural offerings — from flower fields and mushroom farms to olive groves and alpaca ranches.

“The weather couldn’t have been better for exploring, and with more farms than ever on the SLO County Farm Trail this year, there was something for everyone,” Hambly said. “Trail-goers had more unique stops to choose from than ever, and while their itineraries varied, what they all shared was a big smile and a deeper appreciation for our local farms, how food is grown, and how handcrafted goods make their way from the field to the farm store.”

FARMstead ED founder and “Herd Boss Lady” Lynette Sonne told Paso Robles Press that the number of people attending the Friday Night Marketplace and the farms throughout the weekend increased significantly.

“The word is out, agritourism is a thing and is here to stay,” said Sonne. “We are excited that our efforts over the past 11 years have grown into something special here in our community, for both tourists and townies. SLO CAL has become a destination for people to visit our family farms and learn more about how their groceries get from the farms to their tables.”

Throughout the weekend, guests had the chance to meet local farmers, observe bees at work, wander through lavender fields, sip locally made wines and mocktails, graze on farm-fresh fare, and even craft their own keepsakes. From olive oil tastings to cuddling with barnyard animals, the event delivered immersive agri-cultural adventures for all ages.

This year’s Open Farm Days welcomed several new stops along the SLO County Farm Trail, including MJ Family Farm, DW Native Plant Farm, Templeton Olive Oil, and Mighty Cap Mushroom’s new Tin City location. Animal lovers flocked to see piglets at Hambly Farms, Lazy Arrow Camatta Ranch, and MJ Family Farm, while Giving Tree Family Farm’s goats and alpacas remained crowd favorites. Tasty highlights included olive oil drizzled over popcorn and gelato at Olea Farm, The Groves on 41, and Kiler Ridge; honey tastings at Sierra Honey Farm and Jack Creek Ranch; and jam, preserve, and tea tastings at Hartley Farms, Talley Farms, and GreenLove Elixir Bar. Families enjoyed interactive experiences at City Farm SLO, DW Farms, and Our Global Family Farm, while adults sampled biodynamic wines at AmByth Estate and sipped with Ancient Peaks in between wildflower seed paper-making at Margarita Adventures.

This year’s event was made possible through the support of a USDA Specialty Crop Grant via UC SAREP, Travel Paso, and other community sponsors.

“Through Open Farm Days, our FARMstead ED partners and friends raised awareness of our family farms and ‘moo-la’ to infuse back into our agricultural community, all while making life-long memories rooted in a deeper understanding of what makes this SLO CAL community so truly special,” Sonne explained.

Sonne founded FARMstead ED 11 years ago to serve as a bridge between the public and agricultural producers in San Luis Obispo County. Since launching the SLO County Farm Trail in 2020, Sonne has connected hundreds of visitors to local food, farms, and hands-on learning experiences. The first Open Farm Days event was held in 2021 and has grown in participation and popularity each year.

“As I reflect back on starting FARMstead ED 11 years ago and then SLO Co Farm Trail, they have grown from a handful of growers to over 50 farms, ranches, and purveyors,” Sonne shared. “Our goal is to continue to support these family farms and makers, and the agritourism programs they offer by telling their stories and promoting their business via the SLO Co Farm Trail Map.”

For more information or to download the SLO County Farm Trail map, visit farmsteaded.com

Feature Image: Those who came for Open Farms Day got to meet and pet various farm animals during the three-day event. Photos by Brittany App

