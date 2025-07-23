San Miguel destination ends record season Aug. 2–3 with U‑Pick bouquets, keepsake moments, and free Leo Leo Gelato for guests

SAN MIGUEL — Lavender season is coming to a close earlier than expected at Hambly Farms, and the Central Coast destination is inviting visitors to celebrate the final bloom weekend with a lavender-filled farewell.

Hambly Farms is open right now on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for U-Pick Lavender Bouquets and will officially close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 3, but not before hosting one last celebration to honor a record-breaking summer of beauty, learning, and connection. To mark the occasion, every guest who purchases a U-Pick ticket on Aug. 2 or 3 will receive a free 4-ounce Leo Leo Gelato — with a choice of lavender honey or vanilla bean flavors — as a sweet thank-you (while supplies last).

“From visitors across the county to guests from around the world, this has been an incredible season,” said Gina Hambly, owner of Hambly Farms. “We hosted our first-ever Lavender Bloom Celebration, welcomed hundreds to our educational workshops, and shared countless joyful moments in the fields. We want to close the season with something special.”

Guests are encouraged to stroll the remaining blooming rows, harvest a final bundle of lavender, snap keepsake photos, and enjoy one last farm visit before the gates close for 2025. Lavender bundles are perfect for drying at home — bringing a touch of summer to your space long after the season ends.

Don’t miss this final opportunity to savor the sights, scents, and flavors of summer 2025 at Hambly Farms.

For more details visit hamblyfarms.com

Feature Image: The sun sets on lavender season at Hambly Farms as the Central Coast destination invites visitors for final bloom weekend as the season closes Aug. 3. Photo by Hambly Farms

