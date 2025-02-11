Five generations of the Dusi clan continue to honor tradition, sustainability, and innovation

PASO ROBLES — The Dusi family is celebrating a long legacy that began in 1925 with the planting of its first vineyard. Over the past century, five generations of the Dusi family have fostered the dream of their ancestors and cultivated a reputation for producing premium wine grapes while remaining dedicated to their community and the preservation of Paso Robles’ rich history.

Sylvester and Caterina Dusi, both Italian immigrants, purchased land, built a home, and planted Zinfandel vines on a property in Paso Robles that would later become known as Benito Dusi Ranch, one of the region’s most esteemed vineyards. Their three children – Guido, Dante, Benito — worked the ranch alongside their parents, helping to grow and sell high-quality Zinfandel grapes to California vintners throughout the early 1900s. When Guido and Dante were called to war in 1944, 11-year-old Benito continued to farm and live at the ranch, and would do so until his passing in 2019.

“Farming and winemaking is not just what we do; it’s who we are,” said third-generation patriarch Mike Dusi.“Through determination and love for this land and this place, we’ve kept my grandparents’ dream alive for five generations … so far! Each of us is proud to continue their legacy, and we all look forward to seeing what’s around the next corner.”

The Dusi family persevered through Prohibition, the Great Depression, and numerous challenges in the ever-changing wine industry. They bought additional land in 1945 and planted the Dante Dusi Vineyard, and opened one of the first tasting rooms in California in the 1950s.

Fruit from both of the family’s vineyards garnered attention over time, and the name “Dusi Vineyard” became one of the first in California to be included as a vineyard designation on wine labels, highlighting the family’s commitment to quality. The Dusis’ Zinfandel grapes have been sought after by renowned wineries for decades, including Ridge Vineyards, who has been purchasing from the family since 1967. Wines that bear the “Dusi Vineyard” designation have earned 90-plus scores more than 100 times from respected critics and publications.

The third, fourth and fifth generations continue today to uphold the sustainable farming practices that have been in place for nearly a century. From head-trained vines to the use of crawler tractors, the family remains steadfast in preserving the land while embracing new techniques as they emerge. With an eye on the future, the Dusi family has integrated new varietals, established J Dusi Wines, winery and tasting room, developed Paper Street Vineyard andlaunched Paper Street Wines.

J Dusi Wines is hosting the first of its 2025 events honoring this 100th anniversary on March 15-16, featuring the release of a commemorative 2023 Dusi Vineyard Zinfandel. Fittingly named “Cent’Anni,” it is bottled in jugs that pay homage to Sylvester and Caterina’s first wines.

To learn more about Dusi and their upcoming events, visit jdusiwines.com

Feature Image: Celebrating a century of farming Zinfandel in Paso Robles: The Dusi family is shown at its home ranch, Benito Dusi Vineyard, planted in 1925. From left are Billy Grant, Janell Dusi, Dante Dusi, Michael Dusi, Mike Dusi, Joni Dusi, Matt Dusi, Ali Dusi, Delaney Dusi, and Parker Dusi. Photo provided by Dusi Family

