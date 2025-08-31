Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

August 25, 2025

12:13 — Shawn Wolf, of Lompoc was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], Case no. 253433

18:15 — Daniel Harris, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 block of Olive Street for CONTEMPT OF COURT:DISOBEY COURT ORDER/ETC [166(A)(4)PC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253436

18:06 — Justin Jmaev, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Oak Street and 22nd Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 253435

18:08 — Stephanie Scott, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Oak Street and 22nd Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 253435

21:07 — Nichole Fair, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick road for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 253438

August 26, 2025

01:22 — Ryan Debruler, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Spring Street for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 253439

12:53 — Frank Morrell, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 253442

00:01 — Javier Gamez, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the 3100 block of Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253450

00:01 — Maria Hernandez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3100 block of Spring Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 253450

August 27, 2025

02:10 — Brandon Edwards, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Pine Street for LOITERING TO COMMIT A CRIME [647(H)PC], Case no. 253451

14:09 — Ronald Smith, of San Luis Obispo was on view rest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 253456

19:33 — Donald Courtright, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of RT46E and 24th Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253457

22:23 — Rene Maduena, of Bradley was on view arrest on the corner of Ysabel and 24th Street for POSSES, OR USE TEAR GAS FOR ANY PURPOSE OTHER THAN SELF-DEFENSE [22810(A)PC], Case no. 253460

August 28, 2025

18:13 — Roderick Abron, of Paso Robles was arrested for TRANSPORTATION OR SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11379(A)HS], Case no. 252958

00:39 — Tanya Reyesdominguez, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253462

02:10 — Miguel Godoy, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th Street and Spring Street for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 253646

12:30 — Samuel Swartz, was on view arrest on Black Oak Drive for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253469

13:49 — David Alvarez, of Atascadero was taken into custody on Black Oak Drive for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253473

16:03 — Ryan Blackburn, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Dorthy Street for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 253474

22:37 — Cody Soto, of Citrus Heights was on view arrest on the 2600 block of River Road for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 253477

19:32 — Cord Charlton, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of 24th Street for POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], Case no. 253475

August 29, 2025

01:07 — Ernesto Flores, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 253478

03:29 — Michael Tidd, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1300 block of 24th Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253479

13:37 — Rebecca Hurl, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 26th Street and Riverside Ave. Case no. 253487

20:05 — Abimael Ayala, of Oceano was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 253494

20:38 — Antonio Canomarcial, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 253495

21:03 — Willian Logsdon, of Templeton was taken into custody on the 400 block of Peachtree Lane for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253498

21:15 — Cassy Archibeque, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 400 block of Peachtree Lane for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253498

23:32 — David Twichell, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 24th Street and 46 East for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253500

23:00 — Lotan Evenhaim, of Encino was on view arrest on the corner of Buena Vista and 46E for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253499

00:00 — Eduardo Hernandez, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 253481

00:00 — Willie Martin, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 253501

August 30, 2025

00:19 — Christopher Dolan, of Atascadero was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 253503

20:53 — Jeffrey Lord, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253497

01:44 — Matthew Harms, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Pine Street and 15th Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 253504

01:46 — Asia Mellin, of San Miguel was taken into custody on 24th Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253505

02:56 — Bailee Crawford, of Atascadero was on view arrest on 12th Street and Vine Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253506

12:21 — Jeffrey Lord, of Paso Robles was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 253508

15:30 — Eli Alvarez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 15th and Vine Street for VANDALISM [594(A)(1)PC], Case no. 253511

21:07 — Katie Kassir, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Creston Road and River Road for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 253515

21:22 — Modesto Chavezgarcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Beechwood and Meadowlark for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 253516

23:37 — Martin Ramirez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 4th Street and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253517

23:47 — Veronica Paramo, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 1300 block of 24th Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253519

23:48 — Darrick Friedrichsen, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 1300 block of 24th Street for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 253518

19:07 — Jeffrey Lord, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Road and Oak Meadow Lane for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253513

August 31, 2025

23:51 — Jacob Janolis, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 1300 block of 24th Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 253518

01:50 — Alfred Taylor, of Arroyo Grande was taken into custody on the 1300 block of 24th Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253520

10:37 — Kimari Peterson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Sherwood and Commerce for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], Case no. 253522

10:32 — Rosa Loera, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Sherwood and Commerce for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 253522

14:13 — Hilario Ruizmaldonado, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253526

15:59 — Jose Sanchez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1900 block of Creston Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253528

21:53 — Sommer Stoffel, of Templeton was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Road and Tanner Drive for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253533

21:00 — Ramiro Bravo, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the 3800 block of Golden Hill Road for DUI CAUSING INJURY [23153(A)VC], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], Case no. 253526

14:13 — Hilario Ruizmaldonado, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 46W/S and Vine Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253526

00:00 — Mark Maciel, was arrested. Case no. 253529

Atascadero Police Department

August 27, 2025

15:36 — Bianca Olvera, was arrested on the 6900 block of Morro Road for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 251460

August 28, 2025

00:33 — Eric Zollo, was arrested on the 7200 block of El Camino Real for VANDALISM OVER $400 [594(B)(1)PC], Case no. 251465

15:58 — Vennise Miller, was arrested on the 5500 block of Hospital Drive for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 251472

August 30, 2025

02:28 — Rigoberto Quintanarazo, was arrested on the 4900 block of Arizona Ave for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251480

09:41 — Jacquelyn Ripley, was arrested on the 9300 block of Bocina Lane for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 251481

18:12 — David Rosales, was arrested on the 6000 block of San Anselmo Road for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251483

August 31, 2025

11:53 — Melissa Watson, was arrested on the 5700 block of El Camino Real for BURGLARY [459PC], Case no. 251485

