Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

August 04, 2025

23:33 — Jacob Benner, of Solvang was on view arrest on the corner of Rd 46 E and Buena Vista Drive for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253129

00:09 — Lina Ramirez, was on view arrest on the corner of Buena Vista and 46E for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253131

07:20 — David Olstad, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 253133

09:23 — Scott Fontanilla, of Fresno County was taken into custody on the corner of Riverside Ave and Ysabel Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253134

11:33 — Albert Fancis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Park Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 253135

16:52 — Matthew Willis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2100 block of Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 253139

22:38 — Carlos Garcia, of Vasalia was on view arrest on the corner of Spring Street and 3rd Street for POSSESSION OF BRASS KNUCKLES [21810 PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 253143

00:00 — Juan Padillacruz, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 253142

August 05, 2025

00:35 — Jaritzia Martinezfarias, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3400 block of Spring Street DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS AND ALCOHOL [23152(G)VC], Case no. 253147

10:34 — Justin Mata, of Chico was taken into custody on the 3200 block of Sulphur Springs Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253149

11:26 — David Olstad, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block Black Oak Drive BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)], BATTERY [242 PC], Case no. 253151

21:51 — Kylie Ralston, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3100 block of Union Road for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 253159

21:51 — Andrew Delucas, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3100 block of Union Road for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 253159

August 06, 2025

01:43 — Daniel Cervantesrivera, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of 36th Street and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253161

02:18 — Omar Almontemanriquez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 36th Street and Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 253161

13:22 — Leticia Flores, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253177

23:42 — Aiden Fuleki, of Morro Bay was on view arrest on the corner of 46E and 101 NB for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 253185

15:46 — Matthew Johnson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Vine Street and Arleen for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 253180

23:24 — Ahmed Arlowhany, of Taft was on view arrest on the corner of 12th Street and Spring Street for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 253184

August 07, 2025

01:17 — Rene Monge, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 32nd Street and Park Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253186

09:58 — William Mathews, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 800 block of Olive Street for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 253189

10:56 — Daniel Otis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on Sulphur Springs Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253190

16:31 — Julio Orantes, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253193

20:15 — Donald Woodworth, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 21st Street and Pine Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253196

23:12 — Jason Kockhart, of Templeton was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 253198

August 08, 2025

08:26 — Ross Irot, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 30000 block of Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253200

22:27 — Ruben Mendoza, of Psao Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of Ferro Lane for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 253211

20:52 — Brandi Smith, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 block of N River Road for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 253208

00:00 — Victor Moreno, of Paso Robles was arrested. Case no. 253209

August 09, 2025

02:39 — Jordan Dougherty, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 14th and Vine Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 253214

01:18 — Rosalio Zamora Jr, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 200 block of Spring Street for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 253212

05:27 — Adan Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at the McDonalds on Black Oak for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 253216

15:25 — Ulices Vergara, of Visalia was on view arrest on RTE 46E and Buena Vista Drive for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 253219

20:58 — Jesus Cabrera, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Road for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], CYCLING UNDER THE INFLUENCE [21200.5VC], Case no. 253220

August 10, 2025

00:50 — Anna Skillin, of Lompoc was on view arrest on the 800 block of Park Street for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 253225

02:12 — Diego Hernandezcruz, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253226

13:28 — Jeremy Higginbotham, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 18th and Park Street for POSSESSION OF BRASS KNUCKLES [21810 PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253232

00:00 — Manuel Segobia, of Bradley was arrested. Case no. 253230

16:32 — Alexis Powers, of San Luis Obispo was arrested for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 253233

20:53 — Matthew Johnson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 36th Street and Vine Street DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS AND ALCOHOL [23152(G)VC], Case no. 253237

22:44 — Angelica Day, was on view arrest on the corner of 17th and Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 253239

22:33 — Peter Hernandez, was on view arrest on the corner of 17th and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253239

19:40 — Raul Guerrero, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Rt 46 and Highway 101 for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)], Case no. 253235

Atascadero Police Department

August 04, 2025

09:19 — Ashley Fellom, was arrested on the corner of Navajo Ave and Atascadero Ave for WARRANT/M, Case no. 251323

17:38 — Gina Tripp, was arrested on the corner of Morro Road and San Gabriel Road for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251325

August 05, 2025

13:59 — Annette Campbell, was arrested on the 6600 block of Lewis Ave for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251331

August 06, 2025

04:14 — Stormy Miller, was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Road for TRESPASS [602(M)PC], Case no. 251332

08:47 — Carlos Cervantes, was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Road for ILLEGAL DISPOSAL OF HAZARDOUS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE/WASTE [HS 11374.5(A)], Case no. 251333

August 07, 2025

10:56 — Cherie Nelson, was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real for WARRANT/M, Case no. 251338

21:04 — Benito Salto, was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 251344

August 10, 2025

00:26 — Pablo Barandagallardo, was arrested on the 5700 block of Santa Cruz Road for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 251352

11:53 — Stacy Garay, was arrested on the 4700 block of Miramon Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 251354

