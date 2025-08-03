Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

July 28, 2025

21:58 — Rafael Encarneciomartinez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Road and Bolen Drive for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS AND ALCOHOL [23152(G)VC], Case no. 253020

01:02 — Devina Miller, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1600 block of Via Flora for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 253021

16:41 — Prentice Booker, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park Street

23:36 —Peter Schroeder, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1900 block of Golden Hill Road for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 253042

July 29, 2025

08:17 — Cody Demarest, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 900 block of Park Street for GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], BURGLARY [459PC], Case no. 253011

01:36 — Henry Savage, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Sherwood Road and Fontana Road for BRINGING DRUGS INTO JAIL/PRISON [4573.5 PC], POSSESS SWITCHBLADE IN VEHICLE [21510(A)], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 253043

02:39 — Alvaro Garciadelaluz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Road and Lana Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253044

02:54 —Enoth Ortizgalvez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Road and Lana Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 253044

12:18 — Jonathan Nororisescobar, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2100 block of Spring Street for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 253049

17:30 — Luis Lopez, of Shandon was on view arrest on the corner of Spring Street and 10th Street for POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 253052

17:38 — Jesus Garcia, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the 1300 block of 24th Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253053

18:37 — Sergio Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Golden Hill Road for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 253054

20:48 — Joel Provencio, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2200 block of Spring Street for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 253056

11:59 — Leonard Trujillo, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Road for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 253048

July 30, 2025

03:26 — Pilar Pinocchio, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Charolais Road and Rambouillet for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253059

05:46 — Joanna Lopez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Road and Capitol Hill for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253060

15:39 — Randy Singh, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the 600 block of 12th Street for CARRYING A LOADED FIREARM [25850(A)PC], FELON IN POSSESSION OF AMMUNITION [30305(A)(1)PC], Case no. 253069

18:34 — Carolina Aguilarhernandez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of Sims Ave for AGGRAVATED BATTERY WITH SERIOUS INJURY [243(D)PC], Case no. 253070

21:33 — Rafael Angelsmorales, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of N. River Road and Navajo for POSSESS SWITCHBLADE IN VEHICLE [21510(A)], Case no. 253072

22:23 — Antonio Nicolas, of Paso Roble was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Road and Orchard Drive for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 253073

22:52 — Lionel Meza, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Branch Creek for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253074

July 31, 2025

11:04 — Brian Vargas, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 253078

12:15 — Jose Hernandezdelapaz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 Creston Road for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 253081

12:15 — Jose Hernandezdelapaz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 Creston Road for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 253081

22:55 — Artemio Garrido, was taken into custody on the corner of 24th and Vine Street for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 253087

August 01, 2025

08:17 — Christopher Thatcher, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253088

09:25 — Jeffery Burns, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 500 block of 5th Street for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 253089

17:26 — Oswaldo Santiz Avalos, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253094

21:41 — Leon McCauley, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th Street of Black Oak for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 253099

19:26 — Benjamin Cuellarmaldonado, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of Oak Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253098

August 02, 2025

13:58 — Oswaldo Santiz Avalos, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Black Oak Drive for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 253102

16:05 — Rual Gomez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 253104

17:00 — Albert Francis, of Paso Robles was arrested for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 253108

22:33 — Portfirio Lopeznajera, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Union Road and Union Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253114

23:36 — Albert Moore, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 4th Street and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 253115

21:18 — Victoria Hortonjohnson, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 24th Street and Riverside for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253112

August 03, 2025

01:39 — Benjamin Horton, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2900 Union Road for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 253118

01:21 — Rafael Contrerasaguilar, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Lake Nacimiento Drive for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 253117

00:41 — Maria Herreragonzalez, of Utah was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], Case no. 253116

02:44 — Edwin Mayora, of Arizona was on view arrest on 12th Street and Park Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 253119

06:11 — Patricia Moreno, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1900 block of Larkellen Drive for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 253121

14:51 — Josiah Oneal, of Union City was taken into custody on the corner of HWY 101 SB and Niblick Road for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 253125

20:23 — Jamilo Pitts, of Templeton was taken into custody on 24th and Riverside for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253127

Atascadero Police Department

July 29, 2025

04:34 — Isaiah Zamora, was arrested on the corner of Traffic Way and Chico Road for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251290

16:32 — Manuel Sandoval, was arrested on the 8700 block of El Camino Real for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 251293

16:42 — Manuel Sandoval, was arrested on the 8700 block of El Camino Real for CORP INJ SPOISE/ETC [273.5(F)(1)], Case no. 251294

22:07 — Mario Pena, was arrested on the 6300 block of Atascadero Ave for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 251295

July 30, 2025

09:56 — Ryan Musgrave, was arrested on the corner of Lewis Ave and Entrada Ave for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251298

15:19 — Vanessa Mendivil, was arrested on the 6600 block of Santa Cruz Rd for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], Case no. 251302

22:13 — Caleb Morris, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Curbaril Ave for WARRANT/F, Case no. 251303

July 31, 2025

20:02 — Matthew Bowles, was arrested on the 7800 block of El Camino Real for DISTURBING THE PEACE: FIGHTING IN PUBLIC [415(1) PC], Case no. 251307

August 02, 2025

13:28 — Joseph Pennington, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 251316

August 03, 2025

16:33 — Anthony Lopez, was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Road for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251321

16:39 — Jared Jamison, was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Road for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 250619

