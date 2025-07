Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

July 21, 2025

00:53 — Ariel Adame, of Morro Bay was on view arrest on the 12th and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252879

09:14 — Jeremy Medlin, of San Luis Obispo was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 252882

advertisement

13:15 — Salvador Morenoprimo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Creston Road for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252885

15:08 — Harold Barry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 block of Riverside Ave for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], Case no. 252872

22:22 — Gabriel Jacob, was on view arrest on Buena Vista and Rt 46 for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252892

July 22, 2025

00:15 — James Miles, of Buellton was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Riverside Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252894

04:37 — Matthew Willis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Spring Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 252895

July 23, 2025

00:13 — Rutilio Delacruzgarcia, of Oxnard was on view arrest on the corner of 28th and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 252907

08:40 — Antoniocarlos Bejarpichl, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Creston Road for FALSE IMPRISONMENT [236 PC], DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 252908

10:52 — Mia Pasquale, of Paso Robles was arrested for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252911

09:47 — Mia Pasquale, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of 24th Street for for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252911

12:05 — Roger Corona, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Road and Ysabel for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252913

13:01 — Darin Willis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of S River Road and 13th Street for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 252915

13:36 — Nicholas McGee, of Chico was on view arrest on the 800 block of Pine Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252916

17:11 — Nolan Gustafsonpage, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3200 block of Sulfur Springs for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252919

19:55 — Kenneth Hontos, of La Crescenta was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252921

21:23 — Michael Perales, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Meadow Lane for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 252924

22:06 — Mia Pasquale, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 12th and Oak Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252926

21:55 — Garrett Heggarty, of Santa Margarita was on view arrest on the corner of Spring Street and 16th Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252925

22:11 — Alberic Nault, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Riverside Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252927

23:54 — Dana Valentinabrink, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Riverside Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252930

23:14 — Jesusmanuel Gonzalez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Spring Street and 2nd Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 252929

July 24, 2025

00:48 — Emmanuel Nunez, of Watsonville was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252931

10:15 — Christopher Soeung, of Tacoma was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252940

11:09 — Preston Jarrard, of Morro Bay was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS [466PC], Case no. 252941

15:49 — David Alvarez, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of SR46E and 101 for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252942

16:46 — Celerino Gervaciochavez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3100 block of Spring Street for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252944

19:23 — Michael Bundren, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the corner of 7th and Pine Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252945

20:15 — Mayra Cabrera, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1900 block of Beechwood for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252946

22:55 — Christopher Duenow, of Templeton was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Pine Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252948

July 25, 2025

00:57 — Omar Gonzalezbenitez, of Watsonville was on view arrest on the 46 EB and Jardin for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252950

05:25 — Guillermo Ortiz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 36th Street and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS AND ALCOHOL [23152(G)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 252951

08:48 — Brandyn Noble, of WA was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Black Oak Drive for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252952

09:15 — Markell Adams, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252953

14:45 — Troy Binnebose, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 252957

17:25 — Luciano Candelas, of Shandon was on view arrest on Black Oak Drive for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 252960

17:25 — Evaangelina Silva, of Shandon was on view arrest on Black Oak Drive for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252960

17:01 — Robert Miramontes, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Creston Road and Flag Way for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252961

21:47 — Kellie Black, of Visalia was on view arrest on the corner of N River Road and Charolais Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252968

22:52 — Andrew Daniels, of Atmore was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Riverside Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252969

23:35 — Caleb Johnson, of Templeton was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Riverside Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252970

00:00 — Jeremy Higginbotham, of Paso Robles was arrested. Case no. 252963

July 26, 2025

00:29 — Johathan Hernandez, of Paso Robles was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252975

00:01 — Steven Silva, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Riverside Ave for DISTURBING THE PEACE: FIGHTING IN PUBLIC [415(1) PC], Case no. 252974

00:01 — Dylan Askew, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Riverside Ave for DISTURBING THE PEACE: FIGHTING IN PUBLIC [415(1) PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252974

00:44 — Josiah Ornelas, of Ventura County was on view arrest on 13th and Spring Street for DUI CAUSING INJURY [23153(A)VC], Case no. 252976

03:25 — Pascual Arredondorios, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3400 block of Park Street for FALSE IMPRISONMENT [236 PC], INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 252978

08:19 — Heriberto Salazarperez, of Cambria was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252979

11:36 — Anna Palmer, was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road. THEFT: PRIOR CONVICTION ENHANCEMENT [666.1(A)(1) PC], Case no. 252980

16:36 — Evalynn Mullinix, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252987

20:20 — Patrick Garcia, of Santa Marai was on view arrest on the 1100 block of 24th Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252992

19:57 — Oscar Quinteromadrigal, of Greenfield was on view arrest on the 3000 block of Riverside Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 252991

22:33 — Maria Rodriquez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of 23rd Street for BATTERY [242 PC], Case no. 252995

22:55 — Nathan Nunno, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 17th and Olive Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 252996

23:32 — Alexis Cano, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Riverside Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252997

21:12 — Kenneth Hontos, of La Crescenta was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Pine Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252993

14:15 — Lucy Ramirez, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2200 block of Theatre Drive for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], Case no. 252983

23:43 — Yocellen Ramos, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Riverside Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252998

July 27, 2025

00:25 — CAden Elmerick, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Riverside Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252999

00:42 —Karen Pachecososa, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 253000

02:38 — Luis Diazcontreras, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Navajo Ave and S River Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 253003

07:49 — Albert Francis, of Paso Robels was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Black Oak Drive for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 253005

20:05 — Joshua McLaughlin, of San Jose was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 253015

21:58 — Maribel Errejonsanchez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Road for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 253017

22:11 — Weston Gheza, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 1st Street and South Vine Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS AND ALCOHOL [23152(G)VC], Case no. 253018

Atascadero Police Department

July 21, 2025

01:02 — Jessica Warner, was arrested on the 6900 block of Morro Road for WARRANT/F, Case no. 251231

13:08 — John Fitzgerald, was arrested on the 7400 block of El Camino Real for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 251237

21:35 — Stormy Miller, was arrested on the 8900 block of Pueblo Ave for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251237

July 22, 2025

10:38 — Nicole Missamore, was arrested on the 6200 block of Santa Ynez Ave for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 251239

11:17 — Shannon Colombo, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real for POSSESS NITROUS OXIDE [384(B)PC], Case no. 251240

15:55 — Amy Jones, was arrested on El Camino Real and San Ramon NB on ramp for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 251245

July 23, 2025

01:07 — Amber Skaggs, was arrested on the 6200 block of Morro Road for VANDALISM LESS THAN $400 [594(A)(2)PC], Case no. 251247

01:47 — Lilian Henderson, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 251248

17:33 — Cody Demarest, was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real for VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 251252

21:01 — Travis Weimer, was arrested on the 3800 block of El Camino Real for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 251257

July 25, 2025

06:05 — Brian Bessey, was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 251266

20:01 — Robert Forsman Jr, was arrested on the 8100 block of El Camino Real for WARRANT/F, Case no. 251266

July 26, 2025

21:43 —David Petty IV, was arrested on the 5500 block of Tunitas Ave for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251276

Like this: Like Loading...