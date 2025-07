Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

July 14, 2025

19:10 — Joshua Reynolds, was on view arrest on the 800 block of Olive Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], Case no. 252767

19:13 — Danielle Mitchell, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252766

advertisement

20:42 — John Fitzgerald, of Shandon was on view arrest on the 600 block of 7th Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252770

19:26 — Angelica Lopez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Spring Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 252768

21:28 — Rykia Peterson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of 4th Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252771

21:51 — Alexis Nusicoisidro, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF FIREWORKS WITHOUT PERMIT [12677HS], Case no. 252773

21:25 — Todd Wern, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1800 block of Westfield for FELON IN POSSESSION OF AMMUNITION [30305(A)(1)PC], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 252772

23:38 — Joshua Baker, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 101 and 46E for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252776

19:44 — Daniel Chaves, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of row RT-46 and HWY 101 for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252769

19:13 — Juan Guerra, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 300 block of Vine Street for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], FALSE IMPRISONMENT [236 PC], Case no. 252764

July 15, 2025

13:16 — Michael Huhtala, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 20th and Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252784

15:10 — John Fitzgerald, of Shandon was on view arrest on the 1600 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252786

20:00 — Thomas White, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Bolen Drive for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 252790

July 16, 2025

00:47 — Asa Gardner, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252793

11:47 — Yuri Lopezcorona, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1900 block of Teak Drive for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252796

22:10 — Nicholas Goodin, of Novato was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Riverside Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252803

July 17, 2025

00:44 — Nathaniel Tsesmillecastro, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 200 block of Vine Road for THEFT USING FORCE/ROBBERY [211 PC], INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 252808

00:53 — Wesley Rodriguez, of Creston was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS AND ALCOHOL [23152(G)VC], Case no. 252807

10:30 — Angelica Smith, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 24th and Sulfer Springs for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252812

10:09 — Gerald Williams, of Cambria was taken into custody on the Salinas Riverbed for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252813

12:58 — Michael Haller, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2500 block of Riverside for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252815

July 18, 2025

00:48 — Anthony Flores, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of 24th Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252821

01:11 — Anthony Gile, of Salinas was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 252822

08:53 — Joshua McLaughlin, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Riverside for TRANSIENT REGISTER AS SEX OFFENDER [290.011(A)PC], Case no. 252823

17:58 — Shiloh Yard, of Oakland was on view arrest on the Kleck Road and Union Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252834

18:56 — Jose Murillo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of 28th Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 252835

22:08 — Jose Acosta, was on view arrest on the corner of SR46E and Golden Hill for POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], Case no. 252841

22:08 — Veronica Romero, of Salinas was on view arrest on the corner of SR46E and Golden Hill for POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], Case no. 252841

20:08 — Nicolas Chavezguerrero, was on view arrest on the 3100 block of Pine Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252837

17:30 — Erika Christiansen, of Livermore was on view arrest on the corner of Union Road and Kleck Road for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252834

July 19, 2025

01:32 — Cynthia Mann, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Creston Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252846

02:00 — Jose Rodriguezricardez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Park Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252847

02:00 — Martin Cuaravargas, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Park Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252847

09:00 — Joe Sweet, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Riverside for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252848

15:20 — Tara Telese, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 252852

18:30 — Samantha Eagan, of Paso Robles was arrested for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 252855

23:30 — Daniel Corona, of Nipomo was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Riverside Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252860

July 20, 2025

00:53 — Shakayla Alexander, was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Pine Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252863

00:53 — Gery Alexander, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Pine Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252863

00:51 — Jacob Ricogarcia, of San Luis Obispo was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252864

00:53 — Issac Hermosillo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Pine Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252863

01:34 — Ernest Rocha, of Santa Maria was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252865

02:10 — Cesar Pazgarcia, of Cambria was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Pine Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252867

03:05 — Jose Cejacolorado, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252868

07:48 — Pauline Vargas, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of N River Road and Creston for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSES, OR USE TEAR GAS FOR ANY PURPOSE OTHER THAN SELF-DEFENSE [22810(A)PC], Case no. 252869

08:00 — Jimmylee Villalpando, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the corner of N River Road and Creston for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 252869

21:13 — Ashley Brown, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Sulphur Springs for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252875

23:17 — Marvin Mejia, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the corner of Union Road and Riverglen Drive for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 252878

Atascadero Police Department

July 15, 2025

14:15 — Jose Gutierrez, was arrested on the corner of Santa Rosa and Atascadero Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 251201

21:45 — Tiffany Arnold, was arrested on the 5700 block of Santa Cruz Road for VANDALISM LESS THAN $400 [594(A)(2)PC], Case no. 251204

July 16, 2025

10:45 — Roger Gonzalez, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251207

July 17, 2025

08:00 — Lilian Henderson, was arrested on the 8000 block of Morro Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 251212

21:42 — Adrian Rubalcava, was arrested on the 6300 block of Atascadero Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 251216

22:59 — Lorena Arenas, was arrested on the 3200 block of El Camino Real for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 251217

July 18, 2025

00:52 — Julian Bautista, was arrested on the 101 SB and San Diego SB On Ramp for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 251218

July 19, 2025

01:52 — Joseph Snider, was arrested on Las Lomas Ave and El Bordo Ave for WARRANT/F, Case no. 251224

July 20, 2025

00:02 — Abigail Burns, was arrested on the 9300 block of Jornada Lane for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 251228

Like this: Like Loading...