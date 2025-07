Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

July 07, 2025

23:53 — Juan Chavarriaurtiz, of Shandon was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Black Black Drive for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 252640

07:12 — Roxanne Sutton, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the Riverbed, for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 252643

10:17 — Uriah Giles, of Templeton was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 252645

13:44 — Manamoui Tuivailala, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Theater Drive for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], PRISONERS ON PAROLE MUST CONTINUE TO BE UNDER THE OFFICIAL SUPERVISION OF THE STATE [3056PC], Case no. 252650

18:15 — Arianna Espinoza, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Airport Road for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 252655

22:20 — Juan Chavarriaurtiz, of Shandon was on view arrest on the corner of Riverside Ave and Black Oak Drive for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252658

July 08, 2025

00:20 — Justin Madruga, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252659

02:56 — Daniel Chaves, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of 4th Street for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252660

15:21 — Jennie Haasthompson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 46W and Theatre for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252674

19:58 — Cesar Cerda, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3400 block of Oak Street for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 252677

17:57 — Michael Reyes, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2000 block of Salinas Riverbed for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252676

July 09, 2025

00:10 — Travis Mathes, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 2600 block of N River Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252678

01:34 — Vicente Valdez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON IN VEHICLE [25400(A)(1)PC], Case no. 252679

11:18 — Linda Macarthur, of Atascadero was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252682

13:13 — Margaret Weece, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Ysabel Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252676, Case no. 252684

13:56 — Darrell King, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252685

20:04 —Rafael Nunezramirez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Road and Niblick Road for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252689

23:17 — Jaime Valerahernandez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Road and Niblick Road for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252693

21:46 — Michael Pierce, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 15th and Park Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252691

July 10, 2025

00:10 — Joshua Keane, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 14th and Spring Street for VIOLATION OF A CRIMINAL PROTECTIVE ORDER [166(C)(1)PC], Case no. 252694

01:47 — Jessica Cottrell, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Park Street for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 252695

05:20 — Austin Willis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 21st and Park Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252696

09:23 — Sarah Dukes, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Putter for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252699

10:41 — Robert Baty, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Road for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 252700

11:14 — Michael Bundren, of Atascadero was taken into custody at County for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252701

12:11 — James Watson, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 3500 block of Trails End Road for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], Case no. 252702

12:11 — Carolyn Watson, of Templeton was on view arrest on the 3500 block of Trails End Road for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], Case no. 252702

12:11 — Kirk Karpenske, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 3500 block of Trails End Road for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 252702

12:35 — Samantha Eagan, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252704

11:14 — Jeralynne Hoffman, of Templeton was taken into custody on County for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252701

14:46 — Karen Golden, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 252705

22:15 — Derin Cox, of Maryland was on view arrest on S River Road for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 252710

00:00 —Florentina Rojasamado, of Paso Robles was arrested. Case no. 252697

July 11, 2025

01:20 — Matthew Kelly, of San Luis Obispo for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252713

08:33 — Uriel Flores, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Charlois and Ramboulett, for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252714

12:33 — David Alvarez, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252715

12:29 — Jason Nogo, of Fresno County was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252715

14:33 — Steven French, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252717

15:30 — Federico Castillogalvez, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Spring Street for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 252718

19:45 — Gabriel Gonalezgalvez, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252722

20:08 — Angel Gonzalezgalvez, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252722

20:25 — William Martinez, of Paso Robles was arrested for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 252723

21:45 — Rosendo Perezvillalva, of Santa Margarita was on view arrest on the 1200 block of 24th Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 252725

22:16 — Jesus Cruz, of Paso Robles was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252727

22:09 — Jonathon Spencer, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 800 block of Clubhouse Drive for VIOLATION OF A CRIMINAL PROTECTIVE ORDER [166(C)(1)PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252726

14:40 — Brandon Brathurst, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of 32nd Street for CAT, Case no. 252716

July 12, 2025

21:56 — Bonnie King, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Clubhouse Road for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 252726

03:59 — Raymond Glove, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Corral Creek for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]. Case no. 252729

01:48 — Mia Pasquate, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 252730

02:52 — Manuel Gonzalezibarra, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 16th Street and Riverside Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252732

15:00 — Richard Carter, of Tulare was on view arrest on the 600 block of Spring Street for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252736

16:35 — Miguel Godoy, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 200 block of Navajo for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 252739

20:08 — Harold Barry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of 6th Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252740

20:36 — Michael Huhtala, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252741

23:25 — Jeremy Record, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252744

23:03 — Carlee Hedding, of Nipomo was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Oak Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252743

23:39 — Damien Marquez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at the 500 block of Pine Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252745

July 13, 2025

15:34 — Timothy Kraft, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 800 block of Pine Street for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 252749

15:23 — Angelica Smith, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 36E and 101 NB for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252748

17:38 — John Fitzgerald, of Shandon was on view arrest on the 600 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252750

18:16 — Michael Huhtala, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252750

21:29 — John Brill, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 80 block of Cary Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 252752

18:30 — Melissa Maldanado, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 80 block of Cary Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252752

Atascadero Police Department

July 07, 2025

00:10 — Jordan Ramirez, was arrested on the 6000 block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251154

02:26 — Carrie Jones, was arrested on 101 SB and Santa Rosa Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 251155

09:42 — Courtney Cooper, was arrested on the 6500 block of Capistrano Ave for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 251157

19:29 — Jamie Lind, was arrested on the 7900 block of Portola Road for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 251162

July 08, 2025

03:31 — Lilian Henderson, was arrested on Santa Lucia Road and El Monte Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 251164

09:50 — Jeremiah Coleman, was arrested on the 9100 block of Maple Street for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 251167

19:52 — Gabriel Netz, was arrested on the 6400 block of El Camino Real for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 251174

July 09, 2025

11:53 — Donna Macia, was arrested on the 6400 block of El Camino Real for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 251176

July 10, 2025

12:03 — Andrew Mattson, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 251180

18:24 — Ashley McCray, was arrested on the 4300 block of El Camino Real for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], Case no. 251182

19:28 — Brandon Welch, was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real for ARSON [451(D)], Case no. 251183

22:41 — Jose Riosuriostegui, was arrested on the 9700 block of El Camino Real for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 251184

July 12, 2025

19:48 — Humberto Amigo, was arrested on the 7400 block of El Camino Real for DRIVING WITHOUT PROOF OF VALID REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)VC], Case no. 251192

