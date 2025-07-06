Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

June 30, 2025

01:38 — Fernando Gomez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3400 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252532

03:28 — Harold Barry, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252533

23:32 — Farrin Blakely, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 800 block of 34th Street for ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], Case no. 252546

July 01, 2025

01:07 — Margaret Cruz, of Pismo Beach was on view arrest on the 300 block of 4th Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252548

02:36 — Claudia Dewitt, of Santa Maria was taken into custody on the 700 block of Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 252549

10:37 — Patrick Trout, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2900 block of Riverside Ave for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 252551

16:51 — Yovani Palaciosmarchan, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1900 block of Pine Street for DUI CAUSING INJURY [23153(A)VC], Case no. 252557

17:20 — Hector Hernandezgarcia, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1700 block of Pine Street for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 252558

20:44 — Ana Venturagarcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Spring Street for CHILD ABUSE W/O GBI/DTH [273A(B)PC], Case no. 252560

22:27 — Joshua Harrison, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Paso Robles Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252561

00:00 — Chris Anderson, of Paso Robles was arrested. Case no. 252562

July 02, 2025

02:43 — Jose Borunda, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the corner of 12th and Riverside Ave for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 252563

20:02 — Michael Huhtala, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 4th and Olive Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252574

20:10 — David Twichell, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2600 block of Railroad Track for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252575

22:10 — John Mondo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Scott Street and Creston Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 252578

22:15 — Marcus Bolton, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Scott Street and Creston Road for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252578

July 03, 2025

00:44 — Darren Yanez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2400 block of the Riverbed for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], Case no. 252579

02:08 — Joshua Busick, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 900 block of Torrey Pines Drive for ASSAULT [240PC], Case no. 252580

00:44 — Michael Torres, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 2400 block of the Riverbed for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], Case no. 252579

15:21 — Brandon Dougherty, of Grover Beach was on view arrest on the 1900 block of Creston Road for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252584

17:30 — Rufino Gonzalezcrescencio, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Spring Street for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 252585

July 04, 2025

02:58 — Lino Ornelasnevarez, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the Niblick Bridge for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 252590

02:08 — Pablo Gonzalez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 00 block of Niblick Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 252589

12:43 — Ronald Coates, of Paso Robles was arrested for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252593

04:55 — Jake Lima, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Gardenia Circle for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 252591

20:55 — Mark Hamilton, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of 10th Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252599

21:02 — Angel Moreno, of Bakersfield was arrested for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 252600

22:03 — Taylor Bork, of Paso Robles was on view arrest for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252601

23:25 — James Vaughn Dewitt Thomas, was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Black Oak Drive for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252602

July 05, 2025

22:12 — Rose Ramirez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Charolais Road and Rambouillet Road for EMBEZZLEMENT [503 PC], Case no. 232798

03:16 — Nathan Crandall, of Santa Ynez was on view arrest on the corner of 17th and Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252606

02:30 — Allysa Rodriguez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3400 block of Oak Street for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 252605

04:49 — Jordan Udell, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252607

11:41 — Richard Crawford, of Paso Robles was arrested for VANDALISM [594(A)(3)PC], BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)], Case no. 252611

14:45 — Guy Leonard, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 2200 block of Salinas Riverbed for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 252613

20:55 —Brianna Wallravin, of Santa Margarita was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252615

22:26 — Derek Wall, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 13th and Park Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252617

22:12 — Rose Ramirez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Charolais Road and Rambouillet Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252616

22:46 — Timothy Whisenant, of Burbank was on view arrest on the 3800 block of Mill Road for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252618

July 06, 2025

23:50 — Horacio Gomezhernandez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Spring Street for POSSESSION OF BRASS KNUCKLES [21810 PC], Case no. 252622

23:06 — Nancy Hurlbert, of San Luis Obispo was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252619

01:37 — Anna Pedraza, of Greenfield was on view arrest at the Best Western for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252624

00:00 — Sierra Dominquez, of Visalia was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 252625

05:21 — Roberto Gonzalez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 1st and Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252626

08:41 — Jose Gamboacalderon, was arrested for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252628

10:02 — Mark Furtado, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 252630

09:52 — Sequoia Holton, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252629

10:57 — Harold Barry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 23rd and Park Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252631

15:58 — Joshua McLaughlin, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Road for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 252634

18:11 — Jose Molinalopez, of Cambria was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 252636

19:49 — Matthew Zimmerer, of Clovis was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252638

22:18 — Lilia Hernandezcorrales, of Morro Bay was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 252639

Atascadero Police Department

June 30, 2025

00:53 — Victoria Bagdriwicz, was arrested on the 1100 block of Las Tablas Road for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 251108

12:06 — Xavier Herrera, was arrested on the 5600 block of Arroyo Ave for RESISTING AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69PC], Case no. 251111

July 01, 2025

15:14 — Cherie Nelson, was arrested on the 5900 block of Estrada Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 251116

July 02, 2025

13:58 — Alecia Brown, was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Road for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)]. Case no. 251123

14:00 — Anthony Lopez, was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Road for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)]. Case no. 251123

17:24 — Lindsey Watkins, was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real for VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 251122

July 04, 2025

19:41 — Andrew Powell, was arrested was arrested on the 9100 block of San Gabriel Street for WARRANT/M, Case no. 251138

July 05, 2025

20:34 — Rebecca Ray, was arrested on the 1200 block of Camino Del Roble Drive for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 251147

