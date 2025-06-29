Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.



Paso Robles Police Department

June 23, 2025

01:04 — Angelica Smith, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the US 101 SB Off Ramp and 24th Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252453

21:35 — Patricia Gilbertson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of US 101 Bridge and 46E HWY. Case no. 252453

20:31 — Kekino Lau, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 50 block of Niblick Road for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252459

June 24, 2025

15:12 — Robert Baty, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Union Road and Riverglen Drive for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 252470

15:40 — Brock Roettig, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 252471

22:27 — Christina Geddis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th Street and Black Oak Drive for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252473

23:10 — Christopher Beaupre, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 252472

07:18 — Aubree Lopez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Park Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], Case no. 252466

June 25, 2025

02:00 — Matthew Hubble, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252474

22:03 — Jay Short, of Templeton was arrested for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 252478

22:37 — Francisco Arrowsmith, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1800 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252479

June 26, 2025

00:00 — Paige Stephenson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1900 block of Tulipwood Drive for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 252480

00:41 — David Alvarez, of Atascadero was on view arrest on Black Oak and Riverside for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252481

03:18 — Sara Lazarus, of Simi Valley was on view arrest on the 700 block of 10th Street for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252482

13:40 — Yuri Lopezcorona, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1900 block of Teak Drive for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252485

14:20 — John Fitzgerald, of Shandon was on view arrest on the 2500 block of Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252487

15:15 — Allison Trammel, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 90 block of Cary Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 252488

13:37 — Aaron Goode, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252489

June 27, 2025

02:32 — Cristian Melgarcermo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Riverside Ave and 24th Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 252493

07:31 — William Krol, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252494

19:20 — David Valdez, of Morro Bay was on view arrest on HWY 101 and S. Spring Street for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 252501

20:59 — Jordan Crum, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2900 block of Union Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252503

00:17 — Jayce Pettey, of Morro Bay was on view arrest on the corner of 10th and Spring Street for VIOLATION OF A COURT ORDER WHILE A WARD OF THE JUVENILE COURT [777(A)(1)WIC], Case no. 252505

June 28, 2025

20:12 — Joshua Martinburrow, of Creston was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 252502

08:10 — Scott Fielding, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252507

10:05 — Adan Hernandezcruz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252509

15:46 — Nathaniel Singleton, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Ysabel Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252510

16:08 — Terry Guilford, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 1900 block of Cedarwood for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC], Case no. 252511

16:59 — Michael Hassett, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Sulphur Springs Road for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252512

19:06 — Kaylee Sonniksen, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Wade Drive for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 252515

June 29, 2025

21:00 — Miguel Godoy, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 28th and Spring Street for FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)PC], Case no. 252775

00:04 — Juan Garcia, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252517

02:33 — Rylee Davidson, of Templeton was on view arrest on the corner of 24th Street and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252519

10:26 — Terrance Grigsby, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for FORGING OR FALSIFYING VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4463(A)(1)VC], Case no. 252521

10:31 — Daniel Chaves, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Black Oak for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252522

11:39 — Timoteo Santiago-Vasquez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Creston Road for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 252523

21:03 — Rufino Delacruzvazquez, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of 34th Street and Spring Street for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 252528

21:08 — Miguel Godoy, of Paso Robles was arrested for FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)PC], FELON IN POSSESSION OF AMMUNITION [30305(A)(1)PC], Case no. 252729

22:05 — Aileen Camacho, of Paso Robles was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], BATTERY [242 PC], Case no. 252530

16:34 — Kody Santos, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive for CARRYING A CONCEALED DIRK OR DAGGER [21310 PC], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 252525

21:40 — Nicole Rendon, of Shandon was on view arrest on the 1600 block of Fontana for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252530

Atascadero Police Department

June 23, 2025

00:58 — Salvador GarciaJaimes, was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 251073

11:42 — Andrew Powell, was arrested on the 6000 block of Capistrano Ave for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251078

15:45 — Aiden Mackinga, was arrested on the 9000 block of San Diego Road for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 251087

June 24, 2025

08:25 — Kimberly Johnson, was arrested on the corner of Capistrano Ave and Hospital Drive for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 251087

08:45 — Steven Johnson, was arrested on the corner of Capistrano Ave and Hospital Drive for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251087

10:10 — Daniel Velasquez, was arrested on the 6900 block of Morro Road for WARRANT/M, Case no. 251088

20:21 — Chance Roberts, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 251089

June 25, 2025

00:45 — Daniel Deleon, was arrested on the corner of Curbaril Ave and Navajoa Ave for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 251090

15:20 — Christian Ellman, was arrested on the 5800 block of Ardilla Road for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 251062

June 26, 202

14:09 — Alexander Dean, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real for WARRANT/F, Case no. 251096

17:10 — Joshua Martinburrow, was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251098

June 27, 2025

19:21 —Anthony Morris, was arrested on the 7500 block of Santa Ysabel Ave for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 251103

June 29, 2025

14:49 — Heriberto Salazarperez, was arrested on the 1000 block of El Camino Real for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC] , Case no. 251106

