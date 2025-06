Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

June 16, 2025

03:22 — Daniel Chaves, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Canyon Crest / Edgewater for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 252354

11:36 — Lucas Johnson, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Rachel Lane for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252360

16:21 — Michael Larry, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3300 block of Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 252363

17:14 — Manuel Stone, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Road for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 252364

20:12 — Paola Hernandezroman, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Kings for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252366

21:37 — Sergioarmando Maciaszuniga, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Union Road and Turley Road for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 252367

23:35 — Alexis Mendoza, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of Rolling Hills and Summit for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICE VIOLATION [23247(E)VC], Case no. 252368

June 17, 2025

01:12 — Selena Hernandez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of 28th Street for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 252369

06:57 — Lance Wilderson, of Templeton was on view arrest on the 900 block of Park Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252370

11:44 — Yessenia Orozcomje, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Salinas Riverbed for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252373

15:36 — Veronica Banuelosmorales, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 600 block of Nickerson Ave for CHILD ABUSE [273D(A)PC], Case no. 252374

June 18, 2025

00:50 — Steven Hayes, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park Street for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 252377

03:11 — Octavio Espinozatoledo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of San Augustin Drive for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252378

03:30 — Juan Chavarriaurtiz, of Shandon was on view arrest on the 100 block of San Augustin Drive for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252378

08:24 — Donna Macias, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Salinas Riverbed for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252380

June 19, 2025

00:11 — Adan Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 101S/B and 24th Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252391

02:16 — Scott Fontanilla, of Fresno County was on view arrest at the Big Bubba BBQ for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252392

07:55 — Daniela Garcia, of Paso Robles on view arrest on 30th Street for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 252394

13:05 — Orion Jiminez, of Lompoc was on view arrest on the 1600 block of Pine Street for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 252397

15:08 — Dwight Inlow, of San Luis Obispo was arrested for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 252399

15:47 — John Fitzgerald, of Shandon was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252401

18:15 — Robert Little, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3200 block Theatre Drive for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252404

18:15 — Jose Cano, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252405

June 20, 2025

23:21 — Johnnie Cooper, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Spring Street for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 252407

16:37 — Chad Castorena, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252420

16:50 — Priscilla Smith, of Cambria was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252420

23:17 — Adan Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Black Oak and 24th Street POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252424

23:24 — Katherine Bedwell, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Pine Street for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 252425

00:00 — Robin Guzman, of King City was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 252426

00:00 — Salvador Alvarado, of San Miguel was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 252423

13:00 — Noe Valencia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 32nd St and Park Ave for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 252419

June 21, 2025

14:11 — Natalie Dean, was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252431

15:20 — Michael Huhtala, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 18th Street and Spring Street DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252432

12:32 — Stony Stern, of Monterey County was on view arrest on the 2000 block Spring Street for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 252430

21:18 — David Moreno, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252437

23:28 — Fernando Gomez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 30th and Oak Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252443

23:58 — Juan Chavarriaurtiz, of Shandon was arrested for LOITERING TO COMMIT A CRIME [647(H)PC], Case no. 252442

23:39 — Harold Barry, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252444

June 22, 2025

23:16 — Valeria Mora, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 32nd Street and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252441

04:16 — Lucia Chavezhernandez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 14th Street and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252446

01:37 — Eduardo Soloriodiego, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 600 block of 13th Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252445

19:36 — Robert Torres, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 3100 block of Spring Street for FELON IN POSSESSION OF AMMUNITION [30305(A)(1)PC], Case no. 252449

22:01 — Weston Gheza, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Spring Street for RESISTING AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS, DELAYS, OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 252452

19:51 — Nicole Bolla, of Templeton was on view arrest on 21st and Riverside Road for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 252450

Atascadero Police Department

June 16, 2025

08:48 — Ryan Sears, was arrested on the 6200 block of Atascadero Ave for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 251041

June 17, 2025

14:39 — Jennifer Reifschneider, was arrested on the 6400 block of Atascadero Ave for WARRANT/M, Case no. 251047

June 19, 2025

21:54 — Gina Tripp, was arrested on the 9300 block of Pismo Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 251057

June 20, 2025

16:08 — Debra Collins, was arrested on the 8000 block of Portola Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 251060

18:09 —Devin Menane, was arrested on Mercedes Ave and State HWY 41 for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 251061

23:13 — James Mattison, was arrested on US 101 S and Santa Rosa Road for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251063

June 21, 2025

01:06 — Clara Odengresens, was arrested on the 10000 block of Colorado Road for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 251064

03:17 — Carlos Sandovalpedraza, was arrested on Santa Rosa Road and Atascadero Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 251065

21:03 — John Cosh, was arrested on the 9100 block of Morro Road for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 251069

