Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

June 09, 2025

23:08 — Salvador Alvarado, was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Road and Laura Way for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252253

23:47 — Alexis Cornejomacias, of San Mateo was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252267

20:31 — Randy Chavez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 600 block of Palomino Circle for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 252266

June 10, 2025

11:37 — Anissa Cabrera, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252272

19:40 — Oscar Flores, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3300 block of Spring Street for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 252275

June 11, 2025

02:53 — Curtis Zaki, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 36th Street and Spring Street for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], RESISTING AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69PC], Case no. 252279

05:42 — Steven Foley, of Redwood City was on view arrest on the 1600 block of Via Flora for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 252280

12:55 — James Parker, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 500 block of 5th Street for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252283

13:55 — David Toral, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1400 block of Creston Road for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 252286

14:25 — Jessica Ramirez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252289

June 12, 2025

01:15 — Colby Kincaid, of Salinas was on view arrest on the 1700 block of N River Road for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252296

02:44 — Ernesto Flores, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th Street and Ysabel for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252297

04:47 — Arnulfo Martinezortiz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th Street and Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 252298

09:15 — Summer Woods, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 70 block of Navajo Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 252300

11:30 — Garrett Heggarty, of Santa Margarita was on view arrest on 1st and S Vine Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252301

13:39 — Vazquez Vitervo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th Street and Vine Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 252303

15:58 — Kristin Higginbotham, of Paos Robles was arrested for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 252304

19:54 — Sixto Ortizmado, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Creston Road for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252307

19:56 — Albino Baltazar, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Creston Road for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 252307

22:22 — Gilberto Vieyra, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 400 block of 14th Street for BATTERY [242 PC], Case no. 252308

June 13, 2025

00:04 — Michael Tidd, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2000 block of River Road for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252309

02:48 — Patricia Gilbertson, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Black Oak and 24th Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252310

07:15 — Rebecca Hurl, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 252311

07:15 — Frank Morrell, was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], PRISONERS ON PAROLE MUST CONTINUE TO BE UNDER THE OFFICIAL SUPERVISION OF THE STATE [3056PC], POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], Case no. 252311

07:26 — Jason House, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252311

18:28 — Kevin Elliot, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 1000 block of Park Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252316

19:03 — Julio Orantes, of Paso Robles was arrested for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 252317

22:56 — Ancelmo Garcia, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3200 block of Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252322

22:57 — Juan Corona, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 252322

June 14, 2025

00:56 — Juliet Palacios, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 34th Street and Oak Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252324

11:11 — Kenneth Frautschi, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Black Oak Drive for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 252328

16:27 — Mandy Carroll, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1800 block of N River Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252331

17:58 — Benjamin Himle, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 46E Bridge and US 101 HWY for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252332

21:27 — Benjamin Guzman, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3800 block of Mill Road for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 252335

21:15 — Raul Rojas, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on River Oaks Drive for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252334

June 15, 2025

01:54 — Guillermo Chavezcuellar, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Creston Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252341

13:57 — Allison Silva, of Santa Barbara was arrested for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252348

Atascadero Police Department

June 09, 2025

19:41 — Collin Higbee, was arrested on the corner of Monterey Road and Del Rio Road for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251001

June 11, 2025

11:58 — Robert Forsman Jr, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 251011

June 12, 2025

00:30 — Daniela Garcia, was arrested on 101 NB and Vineyard Drive for BUYING/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(D)PC], Case no. 251017

14:05 — Benjamin Burns, was arrested on the 2000 block of El Camino Real for WARRANT/M, Case no. 251022

18:25 — Samuel Swartz, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 251024

June 13, 2025

00:50 — Elizabeth Smith, was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251026

11:38 — Derrick Lancaster, was arrested on Robles Ave and Santa Ysabel Ave for WARRANT/F, Case no. 251027

11:43 — Darrick Friedrichsen, was arrested on Robles Ave and Santa Ysabel Ave for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251027

June 14, 2025

14:17 — Miguel Luna, was arrested on Del Rio Road and San Ramon Road for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], MISDEMEANOR HIT AND RUN [20002 VC], Case no. 241494, 251034

June 15, 2025

03:06 — Alexander Spurlock, was arrested on US 101 N and Del Rio Road for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251038

