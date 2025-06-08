Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

June 02, 2025

15:40 — Jahvon Christian, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 5800 block of Olmeda Ave for POSSES OBSCENE MATTER OF MINOR IN SEXUAL ACT [311.11(A)PC], Case no. 252133

June 03, 2025

00:28 — Abigail Ridgway, was on view arrest on the 60 block of 12th Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252148

13:50 — Paul Yciano, of Stockton was on view arrest on the corner of Mowak Ct and Navajo Ave for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252158

13:50 — Tanya Yciano, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Mowak Ct and Navajo Ave for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252158

12:57 — Daniela Garcia, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 252154

June 04, 2025

00:11 — John Fitzgerald, of Shandon was on view arrest on the 700 block of 28th Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252166

03:27 — Javier Gamez, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of 24th Street and Spring Street for POSSES, OR USE TEAR GAS FOR ANY PURPOSE OTHER THAN SELF-DEFENSE [22810(A)PC], Case no. 252166

03:07 — Maria Hernandez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th Street and Spring Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 252168

08:39 — Alain Pompey, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252169

10:56 — Ana Nunez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of CA 46E Bridge and US 101 for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 252172

10:49 — Rebecca Hurl, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 101 and 46E for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252171

13:26 — Michael Haller, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the North River Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252176

17:32 — Kody Santos, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of 11th Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252177

17:43 — Leticia Flores, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252178

20:45 — Juan Gutierrez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Stoney Creek Road and Coral Creek for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252182

23:48 — Carly Snyder, of Huntington Beach was on view arrest on the corner of 6th Street and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252184

June 05, 2025

01:27 — Dyllon Robbins, of San Miguel was arrest for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 252185

09:46 — Leonard Trujillo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Golden Hill Road for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 252190

12:34 — Jorden Welchdavis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2500 block of Theatre Drive for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252193

21:52 — Camdyn Lovato, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 12th and Riverside for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252204

23:20 — Nishca Cross, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252205

23:13 — Travis Meaderbrown, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252205

23:50 — Harold Barry, of Paso Robles was on view crest on the 2300 block of Spring Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252206

June 06, 2025

08:00 — AlbericNault, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th Street and Riverside Ave for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 252210

12:13 — Harold Barry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Spring Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252215

21:47 — Kaleb Powers, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 1st and Vine Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], MISDEMEANOR HIT AND RUN [20002 VC], Case no. 252221

09:02 — Javier Gamez, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of Scott Street and Sherwood Park for BURGLARY [459PC], Case no. 252217

23:07 — Johnathan Stafford, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of San Augustin for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252222

01:47 — Vincent Cary, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Railroad Street for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252224

June 07, 2025

22:30 — Peter Carbajal, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252236

22:48 — Jaden Domingo, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of 22nd St and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 252237

June 08, 2025

00:54 — Daniel Otis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on Chevron at 24th Street for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 252238

02:17 — Bartolo Serratoramirez, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 252240

13:35 — Daniel Chaves, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at Sherwood Park for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252242

15:24 — Edgardo Resendizluna, of San Lucas was on view arrest on the 2200 block of Vine Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252244

18:48 — Kaylee Sonniksen, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Wade Drive for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 252249

20:35 — Carmelo Montealegregalicia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 1st Street and Oak Street for IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICE VIOLATION [23247(E)VC], Case no. 252251

21:00 — Alondra Garcia, of Bradley was on view arrest on the corner of Ysabel Street and Riverside Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252250

20:29 — Alexis Santiagogabino, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Park Street for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 252250

Atascadero Police Department

June 02, 2025

18:24 — Michael Miller, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real for POSSES OBSCENE MATTER OF MINOR IN SEXUAL ACT [311.11(A)PC], Case no. 242104

June 03, 2025

11:17 — Jason Goins, was arrested on the 3500 block of Capistrano Ave for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 250963

11:20 — Samuel Swartz, was arrested on the 3500 block of Capistrano Ave for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 250963

13:31 — Shane Stinson, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250965

June 04, 2025

11:35 — Carlos Cervantes, was arrested on the Morro Road and 101 NB for VANDALISM [594(A)(3)PC], Case no. 250975

13:39 — Erica Paramo, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real for THEFT USING FORCE/ROBBERY [211 PC], Case no. 250976

18:07 — Zaharia Fleming, was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real for UNLAWFUL SEXUAL INTERCOURSE W/MINOR:MORE THAN 3 YRS YOUNGER [261.5(C)PC], Case no. 250964

June 05, 2025

00:00 — Cherie Nelson, was arrested on the 6000 block of San Anselmo Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250982

21:09 — Elmer Nabtechin, was arrested on the 9500 block of El Camino Real for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250963

June 08, 2025

06:01 — Johanna Swartz, was arrested on the 4300 block of El Camino Real for RESISTING AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69PC], Case no. 250996

