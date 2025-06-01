Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

May 27, 2025

03:21 — Alejandro Rojas, was on view arrest on the 100 block Olive Street for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 252031

08:55 — Celia Garciacruz, of Paso Robles was on view arrestor the 2900 block of Oak Street for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 252032

11:59 — Brian Billington, of Santa Margarita was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Kings Drive for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], FALSE VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4462.5 VC], Case no. 252036

22:53 — Douglas Buckley II, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 800 block of Spring Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252038

May 28, 2025

00:20 — Ryan DeBruler, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2700 blocks of Black Oak Drive for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252039

02:51 — Cody McGranahan, of Atascadero was on view arrest on Buena Vista Road and River Oaks for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 252041

06:46 — Taylor Bork, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Ysabel Street for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252042

06:46 — Jordan Udell, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Ysabel Street for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252042

11:27 — Michael Huhtala, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 8th Street and Park Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC] , Case no. 252046

11:58 — Sylvia Galvan, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252049

17:25 — Tanya Lopez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Airport Road at Running Stag Way for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252059

20:10 — Michael Romanow, of Cambria was taken into custody on the corner of 24th Streetand Black Oak for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 252062

19:51 — Donald Courtright, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at Food 4 Less for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 252061

17:05 — Rebecca Adams, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the 200 block of San Agustin for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252058

18:31 — Michael Huhtala, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3300 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252060

May 29, 2025

00:34 — David Alvarez, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252064

12:19 — Luis Bustillomorales, was on view arrest on the corner of Paso Robles Street and13th Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 252072

15:33 — Zion Ortiz, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Theatre Drive for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 252077

16:01 —Amy Levin, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of 16th Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252078

13:55 — Alisha Widener, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1900 block of N River Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 252074

21:47 — Darin Willis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252074

May 30, 2025

23:49 — Shelby Blank, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Spring Street and 34th Street for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 252083

04:18 — Rigoberto Ramosrodriguez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Sherwood Park for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 252085

11:57 — Andrea Neider, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 200 block Alexa Court for POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252086

12:07 — Brandon Dougherty, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 200 block Alexa Court for POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 252086

18:29 — David Olstad, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Black Oak and 24th Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252098

17:59 — Deborah McGauley, of Fresno County was on view arrest at Union Road and Fire Station 3 for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 252097

20:35 — Federico Castollogalvez, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the corner of River Road and Charolais Road for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 252099

20:57 — Alberto Hilariomartinez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of River Road and Charolais Road for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252099

00:04 — Stacey David, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Ramada Drive for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 252102

May 31, 2025

23:03 — Damon Tyler, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 252100

02:16 — Ricardo Modestopacheco, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Riverside at 21st Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252104

00:32 — Karina Neumann, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Union Road and Riverglen for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 252103

14:51 — Hailea Bauer, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for BURGLARY [459PC], Case no. 252113

19:03 — Michael Huhtala, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 252114

20:50 — David Olstad, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 252117

21:59 — Daniel Montes, of Van Nuys was on view arrest on the 2000 block of Riverside Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252118

21:58 — Celso Vazguezcano, was summoned/cited on Oak Street. Case no. 252119

22:26 — Ismael Canogarcia, of Santa Maria was summoned/cited on Oak Street for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 252120

June 01, 2025

00:08 — Sergio Garciagomez, of Creston was on view arrest on the corner of Niblick Road and S River Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 252122

01:10 — Rosa Dejesustomero, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1600 block of Fontana Road for CHILD ABUSE [273D(A)PC], Case no. 252123

01:02 — Julio Vigilfragozo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1600 block of Fontana Road for CHILD ABUSE [273D(A)PC], Case no. 252123

15:14 — Rosalia Holguin, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Creston Road for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 252126

Atascadero Police Department

May 27, 2025

13:51 — Brandon Jaramendoza, was arrested on the 3300 block of El Camino Real for THEFT USING FORCE/ROBBERY [211 PC], Case no. 250910

May 28, 2025

01:47 — Alejandro Neciosup, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250913

10:05 —Michael Conley, was arrested on the corner of San Gabriel Road and Morro Road for WARRANT/M, Case no. 250916

14:54 — Steven Johnson, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real for WARRANT/M, Case no. 250918

22:57— Douglas Cox, was arrested on the 5500 block of Traffic Way for WARRANT/M, Case no. 250921

May 29, 2025

09:13 — Justin McCown, was arrested on the corner of Ardilla Road and Portola Rd for WARRANT/M, Case no. 250922

10:28 — Maximiliano Herreraanghera, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 250924

May 30, 2025

00:36 — Veronica Paramo, was arrested on the corner of San Jacinto Ave and Olmeda Ave for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250934

00:36 — Darlene Moore, was arrested on the corner of San Jacinto Ave and Olmeda Ave for POSSESSION OF MEDICATION W/O PRESCRIPTION [4060 BP], Case no. 250934

May 31, 2025

02:17 — Shawn Moore, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250942

21:51 — David Limon, was arrested on the 7300 block El Camino Real for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250950

