Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

May 12, 2025

04:45 — Guillermo Avilia, of Riverside was taken into custody on the corner of 46W and Buena Vista Drive for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 251814

15:22 — Terry Lopez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Spring Street for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 251823

16:00 — Brock Roettig, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1500 block of Nacimiento Lake Drive for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 251824

17:39 — Willie Martin, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Spring Street and 28th Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251826

23:36 — Santiago Camiriomartinez, of San Miguel was taken into custody on 2400 block of Spring Street for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 251827

May 13, 2025

23:53 — Emilio Martinezlorenzo, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Spring Street for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 251827

13:33 —Isaac Tabarez, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of US 101 SB and US 46W for CHECK FRAUD [476 PC], MAIL THEFT [530.5(E)PC], Case no. 251833

13:33 —Gayle Dawson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest for CHECK FRAUD [476 PC], MAIL THEFT [530.5(E)PC], Case no. 251833

May 14, 2025

14:44 — Jeremiah Huihui, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park Street for BURGLARY [459PC], ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], Case no. 251805

00:25 — Alvaro Garcia Delaluz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on RTE 46E at Sulphur Springs for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251836

13:42 — Adan Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 24th Street and Black Oak Drive for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 251842

15:52 — Ryan Debruler, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1900 block of North River Road for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 251847

17:07 — Nadia Madden, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of 17th Street for CHILD ABUSE W/O GBI/DTH [273A(B)PC], Case no. 251848

21:56 — Nancy Hurlbert, of San Luis Obispo was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 251852

23:11 — Isaiah Cuellar, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Creston Road for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 251853

23:15 — Harold Barry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Spring Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 251854

May 15, 2025

00:04 — Jeremy Higginbotham, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 101 and 17th Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251855

02:29 — Jesiah Trejoaguilar, of Morro Bay was taken into custody on the corner of Scott and Creston for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251857

02:05 — Steven French, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 251856

17:32 — Luis Lopezuribe, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of 14th and Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 251867

19:51 — James Watson, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of Union Road and Ardmore Road for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], Case no. 251868

21:58 — Jason Horning, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1700 block of N River Road for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 251871

May 16, 2025

01:16 — Jacob Pollak, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of 24th and Spring Street for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251873

01:37 — John Fitzgerald, of Shandon was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 251874

14:56 — Jose Garcia, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 46 East and 24th Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251885

19:48 — Stacy Lewis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for BATTERY [242 PC], Case no. 251889

22:54 — Albert Francis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of 6th Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 251891

May 17, 2025

08:29 — Mario Pascacioreyes, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 16th and Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 251894

10:17 — Naomi Diamond, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 800 block of Pine Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 251895

21:03 — Nathaniel Alcaraz, was on view arrest on the 700 block of Gardenia Circle for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 251901

May 18, 2025

02:47 — Juan Villarvaldez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 12th and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251906

02:56 — Antonio Canomarcial, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 251906

07:36 — Adan Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 24th and Black Oak Drive for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251908

08:24 — Aquilino Cortes, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the 1700 block of Spring Street for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 251909

17:43 — Steve Coria, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251916

22:53 —Patricia Gilbertson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of 24th Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251920

Atascadero Police Department

May 12, 2025

02:17 — Amber Scull was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250813

14:35 — Joshua Hansen was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real for PERSONATE TO MAKE OTHER LIABLE [PC 529(A)(3)], Case no. 250817

May 15, 2025

19:46 — Andre Brown was arrested on the 9100 block of Tiburn Circle for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 250832

May 16, 2025

09:26 — Darrick Friedrichsen was arrested on the 7400 block of Sombrilla Ave for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250837

12:07 — Martindaniel Camposmuniz was arrested on the 4900 block of Alamo Ave for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 250838

May 17, 2025

21:11 — Michael Prarat was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Junipero Ave for WARRANT/M, Case no. 250847

22:52 —Michael Guthrie was arrested on the 9000 block of W Front Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250849

May 18, 2025

01:57 — Breauna Amundson was arrested on the corner of Huerto Way and Cuervo Way for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 2505851

