Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

April 07, 2025

01:02 — Alexander Munoz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 70 block o f15th Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251281

11:55 — Jacob Edwards, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Park Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 251285

00:00 — Erwin Sanchez, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC], NO PROOF OF INSURANCE [16028(A)VC], Case no. 251286

April 08, 2025

23:32 — Roger Corona, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251290

00:15 — Kari Cortes, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on Vine Street and 22nd Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251292

10:15 — Rebecca Hurl, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251295

06:30 — Nicholas Adams, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of The Esplanada, for VANDALISM LESS THAN $400 [594(A)(2)PC], Case no. 251293

April 09, 2025

20:51 — Dominique Pasquale, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Park Street for PROSTITUTION [647(B)(1)PC], INDECENT EXPOSURE [314(1)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 251300

09:40 — Albert Francis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Black Oak for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251304

11:23 — Allison Clark, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on N River Road and HWY 101 for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251306

14:01 — Alyssa Erickson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 5900 block of Buena Vista Drive for EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 251307

16:37 — Rebecca Hurl, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Spring Street for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 251312

17:32 — Andrew Powell, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], TRESPASS [602(M)PC], Case no. 251315

April 10, 2025

02:03 — Angel Miguel, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Howard and Meadowlark Rd for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251317

02:34 — John Mullin, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 block of River Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251318

10:55 — Mark Greer, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 4th and Spring Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 251320

15:06 — Carrie Cassidy, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Monterey Road for POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], Case no. 251325

16:09 — Michel Contreras, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 251326

17:00 — Isaiah Guzman, on view arrest on the of 80 Cary Street for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], FALSE IMPRISONMENT [236 PC], DAMAGING A COMMUNICATION DEVICE WTIH INTENTION TO PREVENT HELP [591.5PC], Case no. 251328

17:21 — Roberto Vasquez, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Creston Road for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251329

18:41 — James Keay, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 11th and 12th Street Alley for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251330

19:08 — Scott Fielding, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251331

21:26 — Aubree Lopez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 600 block of Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251333

20:22 — Mitchell Douglas, of Oklahoma was on view arrest on the corner of 9th and Spring Street for FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)PC], Case no. 251332

23:52 — Santiago Morenotiburcio, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 16th and Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 251335

11:15 — Heather Hartin, of Thousand Oaks was on view arrest on the 800 block of 4th Street for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 251323

April 11, 2025

23:52 — Santiago Moreno, of Paso Robles was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 251334

23:49 — Federico Estebanrivera, of Creston was on view arrest on the1600 block of Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 251334

00:50 — Norma Reyesdominguez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 251336

02:05 — Daniel Stainbrook, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Ramada Drive for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 251338

01:52 — Tyler Johnson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the US 46W and US 101 SB for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251337

09:46 — Edward Edlin, of California was taken into custody on N River Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251340

09:30 — Lee Ferravantiedlin, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on N River Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251340

08:58 — Scott Fielding, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 500 block of Oak Hill Road for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251339

10:32 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 251344

10:55 — Nancy Hurlbert, of San Luis Obispo was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 251345

14:37 — Layla Reid, of Nipomo was taken into custody on the 600 block of Spring Street for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 251348

16:05 —Julio Mancilla, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for INDECENT EXPOSURE [314(1)PC], Case no. 251349

20:41 — Denise Lage, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Salinda Del Sol for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 251354

00:00 — Ofelia Maldonadoflores, of San Miguel was arrested for DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC], Case no. 251355

April 12, 2025

12:09 — Albert Francis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Black Oak and 24th Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251358

13:02 — Joshua Gurr, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 300 block of Dorsey for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251359

19:08 — Richard Walker, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251365

21:08 — Noah Chacon, of South Lake Tahoe was on view arrest on the corner of Theater Drive and W 46 HWY for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251375

April 13, 2025

14:51 — Johnathan Stafford, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2600 block of Riverside for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 251375

22:54 — Jaime Valerahernandez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Creston Road for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 251382

00:00 — Hector Vazquezgonzalez, of Creston was arrested. Case no. 251381

Atascadero Police Department

April 08, 2025

10:25 — Jared Jamison, was arrested on the 2400 block of El Camino Real for WARRANT/F, Case no. 250619

April 09, 2025

18:26 — Andrea Neider, was arrested on the 2000 block of El Camino Real for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 250631

April 11, 2025

08:34 — Shane Stinson, was arrested on the 5400 block of Bajada Ave for PEEK INHAB BLDG W/LOITRNG [PC 647(I)], Case no. 250640

15:49 —Erica Paramo, was arrested on the 7300 block of San Gabriel Rd for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 250645

April 12, 2025

21:00 — Kenneth Cockrell III, was arrested on the 8700 block of Piedras Altos Ave for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 250656

