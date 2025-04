Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.



Paso Robles Police Department

March 30, 2025

01:07 — Steven Evans, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1800 block of N River Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 251179

22:41— Alvin Oneal, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 251186

March 31, 2025

00:15— Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Riverside Ave and Black Oak Dr for being UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251187

09:02— Kevin Lau, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Black Oak Dr for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 251190

12:32— Ruben Mendoza, of Los Angeles was on view arrest on the 700 block of 24th St for ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 251193

15:17— Raymond Spanlger, of Maple Grove, MN was on view arrest on the 2200 block of Theatre Dr for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 251198

18:46— Francisco Martinezpacheco, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1800 of Spring St for being UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 251202

01:26— Farrin Blakely, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of 34th St for CALLING 911 TO HARASS [653X(A)PC], Case no. 251188

22:13— Michael Gobbell, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Deerfield Ln for MISDEMEANOR HIT AND RUN [20002 VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 251206

21:20— Colton Borges, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 180 block of Niblick Rd for being UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)], Case no. 251205

18:00— Farrin Blakely, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of 34th St for CALLING 911 TO HARASS [653X(A)PC], Case no. 251201

14:38— Amie Althof, was on view arrest on the corner of 1st and Vine St for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 251197

11:50— Montserrath Herrera, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 block of Vista Grande for BATTERY [242 PC], Case no. 251194

April 01, 2025

00:29— Paul Woodward, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of 12th St for being UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 251208

04:07— Mark Furtado, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1500 block of N River Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251209

05:43— Angel Chinoreyna, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of Via Camelia and Riverglen for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 251211

10:30— Stephen Vandomelen, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Spring St for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 251214

08:56— Farrin Blakely, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3100 block of Pine St for CALLING 911 TO HARASS [653X(A)PC], Case no. 251212

12:34— Apolinar Yanez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at Pioneer Park for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251217

16:57— Rebecca Hurl, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Pine St for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S],Case no. 25122

20:52— Ty Wilkins, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 16th and Vine St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251225

April 02, 2025

03:08— Naomi Reaney, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of River Oaks and Experimental Stat for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251227

11:10— Rebecca Hurl, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Pine St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251232

22:36— Daniela Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of Ferro Ln for being UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251238

23:07— Christopher Thatcher, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Niblick Bridge and 1st St for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251239

April 03, 2025

09:57— Cory Dodge, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd and Trigo Ln for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 251243

10:00— Patrick Costello of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd and Trigo Ln for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251243

10:09— Bruce Guerin, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd and Trigo Ln for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 251243

10:15— Edward Hash, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the Paso Robles St and 101 for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251244

20:24— Donald Woodworth, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Pine St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251247

April 04, 2025

23:33— Joshua Soto, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Creston Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251248

17:53— Joshua Tabarez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Scott St and Creston Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251259

April 05, 2025

03:19— Bernardo Trigo, of Salinas was on view arrest on the corner of Pine and 16th St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251263

09:45— Raymond Rose, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Park St for FORCIBLY TAKING VICTIM TO ANOTHER PLACE [207(A)PC], DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 251265

22:57— Dominique Pasquale, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 600 block of 12th St for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], PROSTITUTION [647(B)(1)PC], Case no. 251268

April 06, 2025

23:47— Jiobanny Sanchezaguirre, of Visalia was taken into custody on the corner of 11th St and Park St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 251269

Atascadero Police Department

March 31, 2025

12:19— Shane Johnson, was arrested on the 6500 block of Capistrano Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 250569

18:01— Hayley Allen, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250571

18:07— Michael Ferrell Jr, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250571

23:10— Alfred Taylor, was arrested on the 2000 block of El Camino Real for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250572

April 01, 2025

12:24— Nicole Missamore, was arrested on the 6200 block of Santa Ynez Ave for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 250574

April 02, 2025

16:23— Eugene Kriewitz, was arrested on the corner of Sycamore Rd and Capistrano Ave for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 250579

April 03, 2025

0:42— John Palmer— was arrested on the block of 1 High School Hill Rd for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], LOITERING TO COMMIT A CRIME [647(H)PC], Case no. 252582

April 04, 2025

0:41— Greg Rodkey— was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and La Linia Ave for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250591

12:58— Jennifer Reifschneider, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250595

17:43— Jacob Jamison, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250598

April 05, 2025

10:21— Steven Sypherd, was arrested on the 6400 block of Portola Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250602

23:17— Cole Wendorff, was arrested on the 6000 block of San Anselmo Rd for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS AND ALCOHOL [23152(G)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250606

