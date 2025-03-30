Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

March 24, 2025

10:00 — Jorge Rosas, of San Miguel was taken into custody on 12th Street and Riverside for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 251098

11:57 — Daniela Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of 4th Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251100

19:50 — Ana Tirado, was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 251106

21:07 — Peter Wells, of Bakersfield was on view arrest at 2400 block of Golden Hill Road for DUI CAUSING INJURY [23153(A)VC], Case no. 251108/251107

00:08 — Alexander Lopezgoranson, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Theatre Drive for TRESPASS [602(M)PC], Case no. 251110

March 25, 2025

12:28 — Katrina Imig, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251116

17:30 — Farrin Blakely, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of 34th Street for CALLING 911 TO HARASS [653X(A)PC], Case no. 251120

20:22 — Sara Adams, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2200 block of North River Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251121

March 26, 2025

01:05 — Vennise Miller, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251122

02:03 — Selena Hernandez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Evert and Ramouillet for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 251123

11:56 — David Urueta, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th and Black Oak Drive for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251132

14:13 — Jason Roth, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of HWY 101 and 46 E for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251133

15:12 — Jessica Howe, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of Scott Street and Airport Drive for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 251134

17:23 — Raul Leon, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 600 block of 12th Street for VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], Case no. 251135

23:44 — Scott Fontanilla, of Fresno County was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251141

March 27, 2025

00:00 — Damian Gomezrobles, of Paso Robles was arrested. Case no. 251143

12:36 — Kayla Kimzey, of San Luis Obispo was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St and Black Oak Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251147

14:17 — David Alvarez, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of 24th Street and Riverside Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251149

15:57 — Alejandro Lopezsegundo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251152

12:00 — Joshua Parker, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 19th Street and Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 251148

19:56 — Kayla Obert, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2600 block of N River Road for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251154

22:35 — Joshua Gurr, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of N River Road and River Oaks Road for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251156

23:40 — Aaron Goode, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1600 block of Niblick Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251157

00:00 — Luis Barrioscuatepotzo, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WITHOUT PROOF OF VALID REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)VC], Case no. 251150

00:00 — Ramon Medinamelendes, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring Street and 18th Street. Case no. 251155

March 28, 2025

00:20 — Christina Geddis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 29th Street and Spring Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251158

01:50 — Kenneth Parish, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Paso Robles for AGGRAVATED BATTERY WITH SERIOUS INJURY [243(D)PC], Case no. 251159

05:59 — Gwenevere Crossraymer, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 400 block of Palomino Lane for BATTERY [242 PC], Case no. 251160

19:38 — Edgar Canales, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3300 block of Spring Street for LEWD ACTS WITH A MINOR BY FORCE [288(B)(1)PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], Case no. 251166

March 29, 2025

01:08 — Leon McCauley, was taken into custody on the 2800 block of N River Road for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 251168

05:31 — Paula Garciaroque, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of Gardenia for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251169

08:21 — Rene Maduena, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 251170

09:36 — Steven Bartheauer, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 20th Street and and Riverside for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 251171

10:00 — Vaughn Chechik, of San Miguel was on view arrest at Centennial Park for VANDALISM OVER $400 [594(B)(1)PC], Case no. 250844

14:41 — Bonifacio Garciadelacruz, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Creston and Niblick for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 251173

15:09 — Delfino Mirando, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston and Niblick Road for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251173

14:35 — Agustin Caliztobravo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston and Niblick Road for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251173

20:51 — Tanner Storsteen, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2600 block of Spring Street for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 251174

20:50 — Luis Urrea, of San Diego was on view arrest on the corner of 12th and Spring Street for EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)], Case no. 251175

March 28, 2025

01:07 — Steven Evans, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1800 block of N River Road for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251179

22:41 — Alvin Oneal, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 251186

Atascadero Police Department

March 24, 2025

04:51 — Markell Adams, was arrested on the 7200 block of Navajo Ave for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 250514

23:02 — Meena Mackie, was arrested on the 9000 block of West Front Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250523

March 25, 2025

21:03 — Tyler Okeefe, was arrested on the 11000 block of Salvia Lane for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 250531

22:58 — Russell Roberts, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 250532

March 26, 2025

13:58 — Makaila Currell, was arrested on Santa Ysabel Ave and Qual Ridge Drive for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250536

14:01 — Sierra Fleming, was arrested on Santa Ysabel Ave and Qual Ridge Drive for WARRANT/M, Case no. 250536

21:31 — Yohani Regaladoreyes, was arrested on the 8000 block of Morro Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250542

March 27, 2025

03:48 — Joanna Jordan, was arrested on the 3500 block of Morro Road for DEFRAUDING AN INNKEEPER [537(A)PC], Case no. 250543

15:23 — Joy Thompson, was arrested on the 9300 block of El Camino Real for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], Case no. 250547

March 28, 2025

17:41 — Giorgi Lazarashvili, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real for RESISTING AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69PC], Case no. 250552

March 29, 2025

00:18 — Paul Brill, was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION FOR SALES OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11378 HS], Case no. 250553

00:18 — Donna Macias, was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250553

23:29 — Luis Ochobaltazar, was arrested on the 5200 block of Alamo Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 250558

