Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

March 17, 2025

22:55 — Russell Kuhnle, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251002

12:56 — Scott Fontanilla, of Fresno County was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Spring Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251004

advertisement

12:55 — Joanna Jordan, of Fresno County was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Spring Street for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 251004

March 18, 2025

02:50 — Bryan Cochran, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Spring Street for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 251009

02:14 — Jocelyn Picosgutierrez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 4th Street and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251008

09:13 — Maria Hernandez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of N. River Rd and Creston Rd for TRANSPORTATION OR SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11379(A)HS], FALSE VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4462.5 VC], Case no. 251012

20:27 — Paul Momanyi, of Oregon was on view arrest on the 700 block of Pine Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 251020

19:37 — Daniela Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 300 block of 4th Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251019

18:13 — Janna Stone, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 800 block of Niblick Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251018

March 19, 2025

12:10 — Jerry Perez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 244394

09:40 — Cody Howell, of Ridgcrest was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd and Charolais Rd for AGGRAVATED BATTERY WITH SERIOUS INJURY [243(D)PC], Case no. 250964

01:08 — Dustin Moser, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the 1900 block of Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251022

03:06 — Holly Rich, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251023

08:22 — Daniel Otis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of S River Road and River Oaks for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251025

13:13 — Bahram Dehdarideris, of Aliso Viejo was on view arrest at Chevron for TRESPASS [602(M)PC], Case no. 251028

12:10 —Jerry Perez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for RESISTING AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251027

14:25 — Emily Harrison, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Union and Walnut for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251029

16:20 — Rebecca Hurl, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of 26th Street for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251031

19:08 — Sky Bellamy, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250102

19:09 — Christopher Schneider, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of 21st Street for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS AND ALCOHOL [23152(G)VC], Case no. 251033

18:50 — Sky Bellamy, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Theater Dr for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 2501

March 20, 2025

00:00 — Jesus Escalantegutierrez, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring Street and 13th Street. Case no. 251034

20:05 — Michael Huhtala, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 15th and Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251049

16:00 — Brian Vargas, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3600 block of Park Street for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 251046

March 21, 2025

05:25 — Anthony Valenti, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 500 block of Creston Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no,. 251052

08:08 — Asiv Mellin, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Creston Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 251053

09:01 — Timothy Painter, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Pine Street and 13th Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 251054

11:22 — Enrique Rubio, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Country Club Dr and Niblick Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 251061

23:32 — Luis Lopezvazquez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Oak Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 251071

23:35 — James Thomas, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on 12th and Vine Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251072

00:00 — Eddy Flores, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC], Case no. 251068

00:00 — Felipe Garciarojas, of Paso Robles was arrested. Case no. 251069

March 22, 2025

01:04 — Jilberto Sabedra, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1700 block of Park Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251073

13:06 — Colton Borges, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of 4th Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 251076

15:53 — Jess Brasuell, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Rt 46 and Golden Hill Rd for DUI CAUSING INJURY [23153(A)VC], Case no. 251078

10:08 — Gary Stanley, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 700 block of Block Spring Street for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 251075

19:53 — Jayce Pettey, of Morro Bay was on view arrest for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251082

20:46 — Baltazar Hernandezcampos, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Echo and Grand Canyon for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251083

March 23, 2025

01:31 — Riley Meade, of Ventura County was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251084

01:47 — Paul Collins, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of US 101 SB and Main Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251085

05:07 — Antonio Canomarcial, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251087

10:12 — Patricia Gilbertson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1600 block of Spring Street for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 251089

20:00 — Zerafin Martinezpacheco, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of 15th Street and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251092

20:30 — Jose Hernandezsanchez, of Pasadena was on view arrest on the corner of 15th Street and Spring Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 251092

21:38 — Eustolia Martinezpacheco, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 251093

22:14 — Alejo Nerigalindo, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1800 block of Spring Street for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 2501095

20:18 — Arturo Saragozaramos, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 15th and Spring Street for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 251092

23:35 — Aaron Kaplan, of Paso Robles was arrested for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 251096

02:13 — Larry Nelson, of Oceano was on view arrest on the corner of 16th Street and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 251086

Atascadero Police Department

March 17, 2025

11:45 — Jonathan Ramirez, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real for WARRANT/M, Case no. 250472

March 18, 2025

00:49 — Ricardo Guzman, was arrested on El Camino Real and Rosario Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250478

11:23 — Daniel Gutierrez, was arrested on the 1900 block of Traffic Way for PEEK INHAB BLDG W/LOITRNG [PC 647(I)], Case no. 250479

March 21, 2025

23:29 — Anna Erdmier, was arrested on the 8200 block of Hermosa Ave for ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], Case no. 250497

March 22, 2025

02:56 — Elizabeth Torrezjiminez, was arrested on Traffic Way and Ardilla Rd for DUI CAUSING INJURY [23153(A)VC], Case no. 250498

March 23, 2025

11:22 — Jack Pfeiffer, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 250507

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...